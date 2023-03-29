Tell us: How do you think the Red Sox will do in 2023?

What are the Red Sox doing?
It’s a question on the minds of many baseball fans as of late. After finishing 78-84 and in last place in the AL East in 2022, the Sox lost Xander Bogaerts, dedicated $331 million to retaining Rafael Devers, and signed Masataka Yoshida out of the NPB.
Beyond that, the Sox made several modest investments in free agency, signing seven others to short guaranteed deals, and turning over a sizable chunk of the roster for a fourth straight offseason. They’re projected to finish last once again.
The moves elicited questions:
- Is massive roster turnover — and with it a less-recognizable team for fans — a constant?
- Are the Red Sox still top spenders?
- Are they still in the business of acquiring stars?
- How much has the farm system actually improved?
Ahead of Thursday’s season opener, we set out to answer those questions. We also wanted to know: Where are Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox going? Read what Alex Speier found here.
And tell us in the comments: What do you think of the Red Sox’ transformation under Chaim Bloom? And how do you think they’ll do in 2023?