Tell us: How do you think the Red Sox will do in 2023?

What are the Red Sox doing?

It’s a question on the minds of many baseball fans as of late. After finishing 78-84 and in last place in the AL East in 2022, the Sox lost Xander Bogaerts, dedicated $331 million to retaining Rafael Devers, and signed Masataka Yoshida out of the NPB.

Beyond that, the Sox made several modest investments in free agency, signing seven others to short guaranteed deals, and turning over a sizable chunk of the roster for a fourth straight offseason. They’re projected to finish last once again.