Reporter Mike Giardi is let go by NFL Network as part of ongoing budget cuts

Mike Giardi, a Norwood native who built a reputation as a trustworthy reporter during his years of Patriots coverage, has been let go by the NFL Network in an ongoing round of budget cuts.

Giardi, who worked at New England Cable News and then NBC Sports Boston before joining the NFL Network in August 2018, tweeted about his unfortunate status Wednesday morning,

“6 weeks ago, I was covering the Super Bowl for @nflnetwork. This week, I was informed that I’m being bought out as part of the long rumored budget cuts. I gave them my very best. I’ll give the same going forward. Greatly appreciate those who believed in me. On to the next.”