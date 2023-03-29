Rob DiLoreto resigns after three seasons as football coach at Everett High, his alma mater

The 1988 Notre Dame graduate was an assistant at Everett in 2017 under legendary coach John DiBiaso and stayed on as offensive coordinator under Theluxon Pierre in 2018. In 2019, DiLoreto coached at Arlington while Pierre coached the Crimson Tide for one more year.

The 1984 Everett graduate served as an assistant coach for several programs before taking over at his alma mater in 2020, including a nine-year run at Reading during which he won two Super Bowl titles.

Rob DiLoreto is stepping down after three seasons as the head football coach at Everett High.

The dean of students at Arlington High since 2006, DiLoreto posted a 20-3 record with the Crimson Tide, clinching three Greater Boston League titles and going 3-0 during the shortened Fall II season in the spring of 2021.

“A series of circumstances over the past few months have led me to conclude that I cannot continue as the head football coach at Everett right now,” DiLoreto said Wednesday in a statement.

“I was truly honored and forever grateful to be able to live out my childhood dream of coaching for the high school that I attended in the city I grew up and love so much. The Everett football family will always be in my heart.”

Medina Dixon All-Star Tournament

The second Battle New England Medina Dixon All-Star Tournament returns to Cambridge Rindge & Latin’s War Memorial gymnasium this weekend, featuring the top girls’ basketball players from the region’s private and public schools in an eight-team field.

The action starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with the Cambridge All Stars taking on the Springfield Ballers in a quarterfinal matchup. Other entrants include the Rhode Island Elite, Connecticut 20, New England Crusaders, Boston All Stars, and two Medina Dixon Dream Team squads.

The event is run by Al McClain and dedicated to Dixon, who died in November 2021 from pancreatic cancer. Dixon was the top girls’ basketball prospect in the nation in 1981 when she led Cambridge to a state championship, then went on to lead Old Dominion to an NCAA title in 1985, and lead the 1992 Women’s Dream Team to gold at the Barcelona Summer Olympics.

On Sunday, teams will play two consolation games followed by two semifinals, then the action breaks for an exhibition between the Cambridge and Boston Police departments. The consolation championship follows at 2:30 p.m. and the tournament championship is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Notables

▪ Dr. Nick Schlierf, athletic director at Sharon High since 2017, will take over as AD at fellow Hockomock League member North Attleborough on July 1. Schlierf, who was officially hired on Tuesday, will replace longtime athletic director Kurt Kummer.

At Sharon, Schlierf played a crucial role in the process to build the new high school, from project design through the completion of the project earlier this year.

“I look forward to doing the job I love in the town I call home,” he said.

Superintendent John Antonucci lauded Kummer for his years of service to the community and student-athletes.