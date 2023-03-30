Author readings around Boston April 2-8

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Jacqueline Jones (”No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era”) reads at noon at State Library of Massachusetts ... Moshe Safdie (”If Walls Could Speak: My Life in Architecture”) in conversation with Cullen Murphy at 6 p.m. virtually via Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $5) ... Marie Lu (”Stars and Smoke”) is in conversation with Katie Cotugno at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $8) ... John W. Reid (”Ever Green: Saving Big Forests to Save the Planet”) is in conversation with M.R. O’Connor at 6 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store ... Lindsay M. Chervinsky (”Mourning the Presidents: Loss and Legacy in American Culture”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees) ... Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai (”Dust Child”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop ... Sunu P. Chandy (”My Dear Comrades”) is in conversation with Rajiv Mohabir at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers ... Rachel Heng (”The Great Reclamation”) is in conversation with Meng Jin at 7 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store ... Chad Williams (”The Wounded World: W.E.B. Du Bois and the First World War”) is in conversation with Henry Louis Gates Jr. at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Des Linden (”Choosing to Run: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Lisa Hughes at 7 p.m. at Old South Church at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $12) ... DeWitt Henry (”Restless for Words: Poems”), Caitlin Krause (”Mindful by Design: A Practical Guide for Cultivating Aware, Advancing, and Authentic Learning Experiences”), and Adam Scheffler (”Heartworm: Poems”) read at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books ... Maxim D. Shrayer (”Immigrant Baggage: Morticians, Purloined Diaries, and Other Theatrics of Exile”) is in conversation with Linda K. Wertheimer at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
TUESDAY
Ken Burns (”Our America: A Photographic History”) is in conversation with Ron Howard at 6 p.m. virtually via New England Historic Genealogical Society (Tickets are $105, including a signed copy of the book) ... Kara Goucher (”The Longest Race: Inside the Secret World of Abuse, Doping, and Deception on Nike’s Elite Running Team”) is in conversation with Robin Young at 6:30 p.m. virtually via WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $5) ... Katherine A. Sherbrooke (”The Hidden Life of Aster Kelly”) is in conversation with Rachel Barenbaum at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition ... Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai (”Dust Child”) is in conversation with Asako Serizawa at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Wendy Dean, MD (”If I Betray These Words: Moral Injury in Medicine and Why It’s So Hard for Clinicians to Put Patients First”) is in conversation with Carey Goldberg, Dr. Stuart Pollack, and Dr. Simon Talbot at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Alexandra Bracken (”Silver in the Bone”) is in conversation with Holly Black at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5).
WEDNESDAY
Jerry Craft (”School Trip: A Graphic Novel”) reads at 4 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5 for adults, $15.93 for children, including a copy of the book) ... Maddie Frost (”Go Camping”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Chad L. Williams (”The Wounded World: W.E.B. Du Bois and the First World War”) is in conversation with Brooke Blower at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5) ... Judi Harrington (”[Expletive]: The Life and Times of a Legend (in Her Own Mind)”) reads at 7 p.m. at All She Wrote Books ... Ricardo Nuila (”The People’s Hospital: Hope and Peril in American Medicine”) is in conversation with Francesca Mari at 7 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store ... Marianna Baer (”Wolfwood”) is in conversation with Rebecca Kim Wells at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
THURSDAY
Susan Verde (”Can You See It?”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Michelle Min Sterling (”Camp Zero”) is in conversation with Shubha Sunder at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Bill Littlefield (”Mercy”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5) ... Jane Roper (”The Society of Shame”) is in conversation with Sara Shukla at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition ... Edward S. Cooke Jr. (”Global Objects: Toward a Connected Art History”) is in conversation with Suzanne Blier at 7 p.m. at Concord Museum (Tickets are $10, free for members and virtual attendees) ... Jimmy Craig (”Are You Gonna Eat That?: The Essential Collection of They Can Talk Comics”) is in conversation with Mark Parisi at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Curtis Sittenfeld (”Romantic Comedy”) is in conversation with Heidi Pitlor at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition (Tickets are $28, including a copy of the book).
FRIDAY
Anne Burt (”The Dig”) is in conversation with Laura Zigman at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Tove Danovich (”Under the Henfluence: Inside the World of Backyard Chickens and the People Who Love Them”) is in conversation with E. B. Bartels at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
SATURDAY
Maria Gianferrari (”Being a Cat: A Tail of Curiosity”) and Anika Aldamuy Denise (”Gato Guapo”) read at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.