Author readings around Boston April 2-8

Updated March 30, 2023, 11 minutes ago
Des Linden will be in conversation with Lisa Hughes at Old South Church at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store this week.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

MONDAY

Jacqueline Jones (”No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era”) reads at noon at State Library of Massachusetts ... Moshe Safdie (”If Walls Could Speak: My Life in Architecture”) in conversation with Cullen Murphy at 6 p.m. virtually via Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $5) ... Marie Lu (”Stars and Smoke”) is in conversation with Katie Cotugno at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $8) ... John W. Reid (”Ever Green: Saving Big Forests to Save the Planet”) is in conversation with M.R. O’Connor at 6 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store ... Lindsay M. Chervinsky (”Mourning the Presidents: Loss and Legacy in American Culture”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees) ... Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai (”Dust Child”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop ... Sunu P. Chandy (”My Dear Comrades”) is in conversation with Rajiv Mohabir at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers ... Rachel Heng (”The Great Reclamation”) is in conversation with Meng Jin at 7 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store ... Chad Williams (”The Wounded World: W.E.B. Du Bois and the First World War”) is in conversation with Henry Louis Gates Jr. at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Des Linden (”Choosing to Run: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Lisa Hughes at 7 p.m. at Old South Church at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $12) ... DeWitt Henry (”Restless for Words: Poems”), Caitlin Krause (”Mindful by Design: A Practical Guide for Cultivating Aware, Advancing, and Authentic Learning Experiences”), and Adam Scheffler (”Heartworm: Poems”) read at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books ... Maxim D. Shrayer (”Immigrant Baggage: Morticians, Purloined Diaries, and Other Theatrics of Exile”) is in conversation with Linda K. Wertheimer at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.

TUESDAY

Ken Burns (”Our America: A Photographic History”) is in conversation with Ron Howard at 6 p.m. virtually via New England Historic Genealogical Society (Tickets are $105, including a signed copy of the book) ... Kara Goucher (”The Longest Race: Inside the Secret World of Abuse, Doping, and Deception on Nike’s Elite Running Team”) is in conversation with Robin Young at 6:30 p.m. virtually via WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $5) ... Katherine A. Sherbrooke (”The Hidden Life of Aster Kelly”) is in conversation with Rachel Barenbaum at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition ... Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai (”Dust Child”) is in conversation with Asako Serizawa at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Wendy Dean, MD (”If I Betray These Words: Moral Injury in Medicine and Why It’s So Hard for Clinicians to Put Patients First”) is in conversation with Carey Goldberg, Dr. Stuart Pollack, and Dr. Simon Talbot at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Alexandra Bracken (”Silver in the Bone”) is in conversation with Holly Black at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5).

WEDNESDAY

Jerry Craft (”School Trip: A Graphic Novel”) reads at 4 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5 for adults, $15.93 for children, including a copy of the book) ... Maddie Frost (”Go Camping”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Chad L. Williams (”The Wounded World: W.E.B. Du Bois and the First World War”) is in conversation with Brooke Blower at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5) ... Judi Harrington (”[Expletive]: The Life and Times of a Legend (in Her Own Mind)”) reads at 7 p.m. at All She Wrote Books ... Ricardo Nuila (”The People’s Hospital: Hope and Peril in American Medicine”) is in conversation with Francesca Mari at 7 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store ... Marianna Baer (”Wolfwood”) is in conversation with Rebecca Kim Wells at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.

THURSDAY

Susan Verde (”Can You See It?”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Michelle Min Sterling (”Camp Zero”) is in conversation with Shubha Sunder at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Bill Littlefield (”Mercy”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5) ... Jane Roper (”The Society of Shame”) is in conversation with Sara Shukla at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition ... Edward S. Cooke Jr. (”Global Objects: Toward a Connected Art History”) is in conversation with Suzanne Blier at 7 p.m. at Concord Museum (Tickets are $10, free for members and virtual attendees) ... Jimmy Craig (”Are You Gonna Eat That?: The Essential Collection of They Can Talk Comics”) is in conversation with Mark Parisi at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Curtis Sittenfeld (”Romantic Comedy”) is in conversation with Heidi Pitlor at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition (Tickets are $28, including a copy of the book).

FRIDAY

Anne Burt (”The Dig”) is in conversation with Laura Zigman at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Tove Danovich (”Under the Henfluence: Inside the World of Backyard Chickens and the People Who Love Them”) is in conversation with E. B. Bartels at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.

SATURDAY

Maria Gianferrari (”Being a Cat: A Tail of Curiosity”) and Anika Aldamuy Denise (”Gato Guapo”) read at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.



