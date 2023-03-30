Local bestsellers for the week ended March 26

1. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

3. I Have Some Questions for You Rebecca Makkai Viking

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

5. Pineapple Street Jenny Jackson Pamela Dorman Books

6. The White Lady Jacqueline Winspear Harper

7. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

8. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

9. Foster Claire Keegan Grove Press

10. Old Babes in the Wood: Stories Margaret Atwood Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

2. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age Katherine May Riverhead Books

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. My Vermont Table: Recipes for All (Six) Seasons Gesine Bullock-Prado Countryman Press

7. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

8. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism Bernie Sanders, John Nichols Crown

9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

10. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

2. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Penguin

3. The Candy House Jennifer Egan Scribner

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

5. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

6. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

7. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s Griffin

8. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

9. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

10. Never Never Colleen Hoover, Tarryn Fisher Canary Street Press

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

2. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

4. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again Johann Hari Crown

5. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

6. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

7. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland Fintan O’Toole Liveright

8. Last Call at the Hotel Imperial: The Reporters Who Took On a World at War Deborah Cohen Random House

9. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence Dr. Anna Lembke Dutton

10. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom Don Miguel Ruiz Amber-Allen

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, March 26. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.