Mariano pitches Mass. House tax plan, setting up a face-off with Healey’s proposal

The House and Senate had been trying to reach an agreement on a tax package last summer before those negotiations were upended by the news that an obscure state law would trigger nearly $3 billion in refunds to taxpayers. Since that time, Mariano has expressed concern about the state’s finances and the overall health of the economy, cautioning that the Legislature might not be able to afford a tax reform package this year.

After Governor Maura Healey last month filed a tax reform bill that could cost up to $1 billion a year, all eyes have been on Mariano to see what kind of reforms the House would pursue, if any.

House Speaker Ronald Mariano on Thursday committed to bringing forward a tax reform package, after expressing doubts in recent months that the state could afford one.

But in a speech to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning, Mariano made clear the House is ready to move forward with its own tax proposal.

According to his prepared remarks, Mariano said the House “will soon release a comprehensive tax reform package aimed at providing responsible, permanent financial relief to all residents of the Commonwealth, regardless of income status.”

The ultimate goal, he said, is to make Massachusetts a more affordable and economically competitive state.

He didn’t get into specifics, other than to say the tax reform package will contain elements that were left on the table last summer when negotiations on the previous package were dropped, and that some of the reforms will be phased in over multiple years.

Healey’s recent proposal also includes many elements from last year’s talks, such as tax breaks for renters and seniors, as well as reforms to the state’s estate tax, considered overly burdensome when compared to other states. (In Massachusetts, the estate tax kicks in for estates worth $1 million or more, matching Oregon as the lowest threshold of any state.) Healey also proposed reducing the state’s short-term capital gains tax, from 12 percent to 5 percent, something that state lawmakers did not embrace last year when then-governor Charlie Baker proposed it.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com.