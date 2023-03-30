New law allows notaries to operate digitally in Mass.

A host of transactions that require signatures witnessed by notaries will be able to be completed online under the new law, everything from mortgage loan closings to end-of-life healthcare proxy forms, building permit applications, and fiduciary trusts.

The new law, tucked into the state’s supplemental budget, allows documents to be notarized online and completely digitally, without requiring physical stamps and signatures. Legal, real estate, and banking groups have been pushing for years for the modernization .

Massachusetts notaries will step into a more digital future under a law signed by Governor Maura Healey on Wednesday.

The new law goes beyond what was allowed during COVID, when the state temporarily legalized many forms of virtual remote practices. During COVID, notaries could watch people sign documents on a video conference but the documents still had to be signed and physically sent to the notary for stamping.

Advertisement

“This new law is a significant improvement...since it provides more convenience for buyers and sellers in a real estate transaction,” Greg Vasil, chief executive of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board said in an email. “By allowing all parties to appear virtually from ‘anywhere’ — not just in the Commonwealth — the state is bringing its policies in line with the way the business world operates in our post-COVID world.”

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

To prevent fraud, the new law requires document signers to present two forms of identification and create a permanent recording of every transaction.

Most other states have already allowed remote online notarizations, starting with Virginia in 2012. But a quirk in Massachusetts law required attorneys to attend real estate closings in person.

Adding provisions to allow attorneys to attend remotely and confirm their attendance in digital documents required additional negotiations, said Patrick Kinsel, chief executive of Boston-based digital document company Notarize.

“Massachusetts now has the first comprehensive solution to allow real estate attorneys to participate,” Kinsel said.

Advertisement

One benefit of the law will be increasing access to notaries who speak languages other than English. “It allows people in minority and foreign language communities to connect with the people who can assist them in completing critical transactions,” Kinsel said.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.