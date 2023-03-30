Clay Aiken on his return to the stage, bird flu in Budapest, and earplugs for all

If you could travel anywhere right now, and money was no object, where would you go? Beyond just money being no object, if security were also no object, I’d love to go to Iran, Turkmenistan, and the rest of the Stans of Central Asia. I’ve always been fascinated by the history of the Silk Road. The unique culture and art of Persia is amazing. And I’d love to experience the way of life in some of those beautiful but forgotten parts of the world.

It’s been 20 years since “American Idol” fans were glued to their TV screens to see who would win the show’s popular season II competition, a matchup between fan favorites Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard. The latter prevailed, with Aiken coming in second place, but they became — and have remained — the best of friends. So much so that they have toured together and even did a holiday-themed limited engagement on Broadway in 2018. Now the duo has joined forces for a tour across the US and Canada with stops at the new Nashua Center for the Arts in New Hampshire on April 13 and at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford on April 14. “He and I are so different that working together is just kind of easy. We know each other’s strengths and trust each other on stage,” said Aiken, 44, of Studdard in a recent phone call from his home in Raleigh, N.C., where he lives with his 14-year-old son, Parker. “All of the songs we’re going to do come from some sort of recollection of being on ‘Idol’ — including a medley of songs from the different guest judges who were on the show when we were on [in 2003].” Aiken, who stepped largely out of the limelight more than a decade ago to get involved in politics in his home state, said he is excited to be turning his attention back to music and embarking on the “Twenty Years/One Night” tour. “I’m pumped because it’s such a fun opportunity for he and I to reminisce and to share that with audiences,” Aiken said. “Honestly, coming out of 10 years away from performing and starting again by reminiscing with what started this all in the first place is sort of perfect kismet.” We caught up with the Raleigh native to talk about all things travel.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? My first time out of Raleigh after COVID was to beautiful Pittsburgh. It’s a city I’ve been fortunate to get to perform in several times and I’m always so impressed by the changes every time I’m back. Surrounded completely by the mountains and the rivers, it’s really got a special magic to it that no other city in the US has.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? I’m far too Type A to rely on anyone else to book my travel.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? Tried it once. Made my anxiety so bad that I needed another vacation.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table? What’s “vacation time”?

What has been your worst vacation experience? I caught the bird flu in Budapest in 2006 and ended up being medevacked to London for a four-day hospital stay.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? I love going places that no one usually goes. Ljubljana [capital of Slovenia] was a favorite, so I’d say adventure is probably higher on the priority list.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? It wouldn’t be a book. I’m a big Economist person, so it would be a magazine. I pick up the Economist only when I’m flying, so I read that on the plane.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? I think Seth MacFarlane. ... He’d be really entertaining on his own, and I imagine he’d have enough characters to always have fresh material. Plus, he’s kinda cute.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? EarPlanes earplugs. Every flyer should have them in their carry-on just in case.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? Anything Reese’s ... but as a child of the ‘80s, I’m still partial to the Pieces.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? I was walking in a bazaar in Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2007 and came across the stand of a local jewelry maker who was selling pendants and trinkets he had made by smelting random scraps of metal around gems of lapis lazuli — a national treasure of Afghanistan. I was sifting through some of the pendants he had made using Afghani coins when I came across one that looked like it was lapis smelted to a US quarter. On closer look, I realize it’s not just any US quarter; it’s a North Carolina quarter! It was so amazing to me that this US coin had somehow made its way to the streets of Kabul and wound up right on that table at that moment. I have worn it every day for the past 16 years. It’s a reminder to me that even the smallest things can end up having an impact halfway across the world to a person we’ll never meet.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? I like to stick with one airline, American, so I don’t use an app or website for booking travel. I did have Concierge Key [status], but I don’t now – and wish I still did. American Airlines, are you listening?

What has travel taught you? That we, as Americans, take far too much for granted, and if we don’t become a bit more forward-thinking and proactive, there are a lot of quickly developing nations in the world with incredibly hard-working and resourceful citizens who are poised to outpace our ingenuity.

What is your best travel tip? Get your friend/family to pick you up from the departures level.

