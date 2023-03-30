Eat like a sophisticated shepherd at Bar Vlaha

The backstory: Culinary director Brendan Pelley (Pelekasis, Doretta Taverna & Raw Bar) credits the Vlachs with laying the foundations of Greek food. For inspiration, he traveled to central Greece, off the beaten tourist path — discovering eye-opening pies and rustic sourdough bread, freshwater fish and simple farm-to-table fare. His journey helped inspire the food and experience here.

Why: It is the latest project from Xenia Greek Hospitality, the restaurant group behind spots such as Krasi, just nominated for a James Beard Award. Like other Xenia concepts, Bar Vlaha runs on philoxenia, a Greek notion of hospitality wherein strangers are treated as friends. There’s also lamb leg roasted on a spit.

Where to: Bar Vlaha, a Brookline restaurant showcasing the cuisine and culture of the Vlach people, nomadic shepherds of central and northern Greece.

Advertisement

Arni stin souvla, slow roasted lamb leg, served at Bar Vlaha. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

What to eat: Dough is a star of executive chef Kathryn McCoart’s menu: Begin with house-made village-style sourdough bread. It’s worth it for the incredibly good sheep’s milk butter alone, but don’t skip spreads like galotyri, a creamy, tangy cheese dip. There are several pita, or pie, variants: The alevropita, a crisp, thin crust topped with feta, is a good starter order, but there’s also manitaropita (wild mushrooms and house-made phyllo) and aradopita (cornmeal, greens, and feta). You could have a meal made up entirely of salads and vegetable dishes such as braised giant beans with tomato and feta, stuffed cabbage with avgolemono sauce, and potatoes roasted in lamb fat. Or move on to larger plates, like karavides, a rich, comforting, delicious dish of crayfish and orzo; moschari me damaskina, beef cheek with prunes; or meat and fish from the grill. For dessert, there’s a log of rolled baklava and kataifi with olive oil ice cream.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

A plate of spreads at Bar Vlaha. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

What to drink: Do you like silly names? Do you like cocktails? Welcome to Bar Vlaha, where you could try the Freaky Greeky Tiki or the Bros Before Vlahos (made with lamb-washed Scotch). I recommend the Phantom of the Opa, however: a smokey, piney tipple of whiskey garnished with a plump, syrup-steeped black walnut. There are also extensive, intriguing lists of regional Greek wine and spirits.

Advertisement

Manitaropita (wild mushrooms and house-made phyllo). Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The takeaway: A stylish space, tasty food and drink: great. A restaurant where you’re instant friends with the staffers and the people next to you at the bar, where the night gets buzzier and looser as it wears on: even better. The philoxenia is strong with this one.

1653 Beacon St., Washington Square, Brookline, 617-906-8556, www.barvlaha.com. Appetizers $3-$14, main dishes $14-$58, desserts $8-$10.

Politiki, cabbage, carrots, paprika, olive vinaigrette, served at Bar Vlaha, a new Greek spot in Brookline celebrating the food and culture of the Vlach people. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.