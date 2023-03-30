In Gothenburg, Sweden — ‘the most sustainable city in the world’ — secondhand isn’t seen as second class

Locals of all socio-economic levels shop these vogueish thrift stores because secondhand isn’t seen as second class — it’s environmentally and economically mindful. “The most sustainable thing you can do is to use what we already have; what already made its footprint on this planet,” says Gothenburg-based sustainable stylist Theresa Skjolden, who leads “Secondhand Safari” tours of the city (bookable through axostyle.se ) and hosts the forthcoming Swedish television program “Restyle.” “And we already have so many clothes.”

Celebrating its 400th anniversary, historic Gothenburg, Sweden, keeps an eye on the future. For six consecutive years, the port city perched on the country’s southwestern coast holds the highest score in the Global Destination Sustainability Index, earning it the title of the most sustainable city in the world. The consciousness around eco-friendliness makes it a stylish spot for fashion-focused tourists in a surprising way: It’s home to more than 125 thoughtfully curated secondhand shops and vintage boutiques offering charmingly displayed selections of high-quality regional and international fashion, Scandi homewares, and sporting goods.

To successfully thrift though, the stylist with “a passion for slow fashion” believes you need to completely change your mindset, and she has a few tips to increase your chances of successful shopping expeditions. First: don’t go looking for one specific item, because your chances of finding a single piece are probably low. “Instead, open your mind to finding something new, special, and personal,” she says.

Some of the clothing for sale at Beyond Retro. Vision/Göteborg & Co.

Secondly, stop rushing. “You need to slow down; you need to have time; you need to be patient,” advises Skjolden, since it takes time to thoroughly browse the offerings without going so fast you miss good finds.

Remember, these trips are not the best time to show off your most intricate sense of style. Dress comfortably in clothes that can quickly be slipped on and off, so you don’t get bogged down in changing rooms. Lastly, do a thorough inspection of every item you’re considering buying to ensure it’s in good condition. Getting a piece home only to discover deal-breaking damage is frustrating, though many stores do accept returns.

Keeping those mantras in mind, Skjolden hand-selected six modish secondhand shops in Gothenburg brimming with thrifting treasures waiting to be found.

Beyond Retro

From flashy, splashy accent pieces and iconic going-out gear to denim everything and standout sportswear, the large store offers pieces from the 1920s to the modern day. Skjolden appreciates the approachable pricing and the knowledgeable staff. “They know fashion and what’s trendy, so they can really help you,” she says.

Arkaden 7, 411 07 Gothenburg; beyondretro.com

Pop Boutique

No matter what the concert, this boutique has your instant wardrobe. The impressive inventory stretches from the Americana look of the 1950s and hippie couture of the ‘60s to ‘80s pop looks and grungy ‘90s gear. Best of all, there’s an excellent selection of vintage denim, whether you’re looking for stone-washed or acid-washed, high-waisted or low-slung, flared or stovepipe.

Magasinsgatan 22, 411 18 Gothenburg; pop-boutique.com

A shopper looks for secondhand clothing. House of Vision: Göteborg & Co.

Vintagefamiljen

Known as Vintage Family in English, Skjolden comes here hunting for fantastic finds from big brands, like Gucci, Prada, and Dior. She appreciates the timeless sensibility of the selections. “If you find something you like here, you’re going to like it for several years,” she says. “Trends come and go, but this stuff is beyond that.”

Teatergatan 30, 411 35 Gothenburg; www.instagram.com/vintagefamiljen

Myrorna

A well-respected chain with nearly 30 shops scattered about Sweden, it offers everything from kitchenware and décor to everyday fashion and glammy vintage wear. This multi-level location features a thoughtful layout, attractively displayed goods, and reasonable prices. Given the expansive, frequently updated options, you’re going to want to stop by regularly.

Järntorgsgatan 10, 413 01 Gothenburg; myrorna.se

BjörkåSecondhand

An epic emporium with a sprawling selection and stylish eclecticism, this jam-packed warren can take a while to fully navigate, so don’t plan to pop in and out. Dominated by used clothing — from classic to contemporary pieces, along with lots of accessories — it still offers plenty of household goods, dining necessities, and funky artworks.

Ångpannegatan 5, 417 05 Göteborg; bjorkafrihet.se

Arkivet

“This is a shop for people who like what’s trendy, because their clothes are a maximum of three years old,” says Skjolden. “It’s basically like walking into H&M.” Well, H&M with a Nordic bent, given the Scandi designers shoppers are likely to find on hand.

Järntorget 4, 413 04 Gothenburg; arkivet.com