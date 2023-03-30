How to be a Lil Yachty, even if you don’t know a jib from a jibe

But the truth is, you don’t have to have a Beatles-size budget to go on a sailing vacation. You don’t even have to know how to sail. Charter companies around the world will be happy to set you up on a private yacht (monohull or catamaran) with a skipper or two-person crew, and send you off on the island-hopping vacation of your dreams.

Ever looked at the sailboats dotting a harbor somewhere dreamy and thought, “Geez, that looks nice.” We’ve had some serious yacht envy in Nantucket, chugging into the harbor on the ferry as a gleaming white, 450-foot yacht, rumored to be owned by Sir Paul McCartney, glided into port. (Think uniformed crew and helipads. Wow.)

Spend the days snorkeling, exploring secluded coves and uncrowded beaches, and sightseeing in ports along the way. And if you feel like taking the wheel or trimming a sail, go for it. This comes with a risk: You might discover a love of sailing, buy a boat, and start plotting to cruise around the world, with Christopher Cross songs on repeat.

We’ve done several of these trips over the years, and they’re always a blast. “A sailing vacation offers the best of a beach vacation, with a sense of adventure built in,” says Zeke Quezada of the American Sailing Association (www.asa.com). Here’s what to know about this kind of travel experience, and why it might be the perfect option for your next warm-weather getaway.

The world is your oyster when it comes to sailing vacations. Some of the big charter companies have bases all over the world. These lucky sailors are exploring Honfleur, in northwest France. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

‘Bareboat’ doesn’t mean naked

The difference between a skippered charter and a bareboat yacht charter: A professional skipper sails the yacht for you rather than you sailing the boat yourself. Skippered yacht charters are specifically designed for those who have no sailing experience, or perhaps do some sailing but aren’t ready for or interested in navigating unfamiliar waters. With a skippered charter, your professional skipper sails the yacht so you can just focus on relaxing, enjoying the destination and having fun with your guests. A crewed charter — the most deluxe option — adds another person to the mix, a boat host/chef, who may clean cabins, prepare meals, and assist the skipper.

Where to go

On a sailing vacation, the boat is your hotel, so you have to factor in the sailing conditions. The British Virgin Islands are extremely popular for first-time cruisers because of line-of-sight sailing. “You always know where you are going. There are no open water passages; you can be at the next beach bar in a couple of hours,” Quezada says. He also recommends Corfu, Greece, and Croatia for line-of-sight sailing and easy navigation. St. Martin is also a great choice, “giving you the benefit of predictable wind conditions while adding the French flair to your provisions.” Sailing out of Newport to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are great options closer to home, Quezada adds.

That said, charter companies have bases all over the world, and can set you up with a skippered charter in the Seychelles, Bay of Naples, you name it. The sky — well, sea — is the limit.

Where to go? That’s the fun part. The Moorings, a major charter company, offers 400 or so yachts in more than 20 destinations around the world, including the BVI, shown here. The Moorings

What size boat will you need?

The size of the boat on your charter depends on who is sailing with you. “I always tell people if you have two non-sailors, you should choose a catamaran. A weeklong vacation is not the time to find out that your best friends are not fond of a heeling sailboat and ocean spray in their faces,” Quezada says. Catamarans are also more convenient if you have young kids not accustomed to long sailing passages, he says. If it’s just you and your significant other aboard, a small monohull might be perfectly adequate for your sailing vacation.

When you are traveling with more than your immediate family, consider the number of berths (sleeping quarters) and the number of heads (bathrooms) you’ll need. Will kids share a berth or sleep in the salon? If your group does not normally live in the same household, you may need to plan for more space for the sake of privacy.

Most charter yachts have three or four available cabins, ideal for groups of six to eight guests. If you have a skipper on board, he or she will occupy one of those cabins. “Once you know how many cabins you need, you can narrow it down further into what yacht type you are looking for,” says Ian Pedersen, senior marketing manager of The Moorings (www.moorings.com), a charter company with 400 yachts in 20-plus destinations around the world. Traditional sailing monohulls are smaller, but offer an exciting sailing experience and tend to be more affordable, he notes. If you are looking for a more spacious, stable platform with more modern amenities, a larger sailing catamaran is your best bet. The Moorings also charters power catamarans, with more living space and larger engines, allowing you to island-hop much faster than under sail. “Each yacht type offers a very different overall vacation experience,” Pedersen says.

How much will it cost?

A cruising vacation can get expensive if you use the boat as a floating hotel and move it from anchorage to anchorage to experience many destinations, Quezada says. However, there are ways to save. “If you provision your vessel with all the ingredients for your favorite meal and stock up on your favorite wines, your waterfront meal becomes a bargain compared to restaurant prices,” he notes.

Booking an older boat is one way to keep costs down. But beware of booking during low season — it’s low season for a reason. In the Caribbean, that means hurricane season.

Envisioning a group vacay with, say, your BFFs and their significant others? “Skippered charters are more affordable than you think,” says Dan Lockyer of Dream Yacht Charters (www.dreamyachtcharter.com), a company that operates in 50-some destinations, with a fleet of 900-plus monohulls and catamarans. “Sailing with friends or family means you can split the cost of your yacht and skipper hire.”

At Dream Yachts, the average price for a week on the British Virgin Islands for six people on a boat would be about $5,000, with three cabins and two heads, in May. Adding a skipper would be about $1,800 more, plus tip.

If your dream trip involves several excursions on land, a sailing vacation may not be your best bet. All of that moving around will cost you. On a sailing vacation, enjoying the journey is a major part of the experience.

Travel writer Diane Bair is a veteran of many sailing vacations. A favorite cruising zone: St. Vincent and the Grenadines, shown here. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Some pros and cons

The advantage of a skippered charter is, you’ve got a sailing vacation minus the stress. You’ll get to sail as much or as little as you’d like, and you and your family can participate in shipboard activities — hoisting sails, coiling lines, and so on — if you desire, or just relax and play.

But there’s this: You will have a stranger — the captain — on your boat, for the entirety of your vacation. That said, most are congenial types, and they recognize that it’s your trip. And for the most part, you set your own itinerary unless there are weather or safety concerns.

For a best-of-both-worlds alternative, consider a sailing school that offers instruction for the first few days, and then sends you off on your own for the rest of the week. One great option for learn-to-sail charters is Horizon Yacht Charters (www.horizonyachtcharters.com.) For more, check out https://asa.com/find-my-charter/affiliates/.

A fun way to experience your first sailing vacation: Join a flotilla, a group of boats that sails together. Some have captains, others are bareboats. “There is comfort and safety in knowing you are surrounded by experienced captains who love to sail on flotillas,” Quezada explains. You can book a flotilla at locations around the world through American Sailing, featuring well-seasoned sailors in the mix. https://americansailingvacations.com/experiences/flotilla/

“Yachting, no matter how luxurious the boat may be, is not for everyone,” Pedersen cautions. Watch videos of others’ charter experiences online to get a feel for the experience, he advises. “If you are looking to live in the lap of luxury, perhaps a resort-stay on land is what you are looking for.

“But if you want a truly unique, once-in-a-lifetime vacation filled with unmatched flexibility and options to explore, perhaps at the expense of a few creature comforts, then a yacht charter is absolutely for you.”

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com