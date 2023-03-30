Shōjō opens in Central Square; Flavor Boom debuts downtown

Downtown dining options have gotten spicier with the addition of Flavor Boom (155 Milk St.), serving rice bowls with savory veggies and proteins in portions designed for sharing: Try tamarind chicken, garlic paprika octopus, daikon-cabbage stew, shrimp curry, and lots more — with a side of signature habanero sauce. There are other Booms in Jamaica Plain and Watertown. Visit daily from 11 a.m.

Openings : Shōjō has a new location in Central Square (425 Massachusetts Ave.), serving Southeast Asian dishes from chef Jason Hua (New York City’s The Dutch ). Enjoy shaking beef bao, kimchi fried rice, green papaya salad, and spicy mai tais at lunch and dinner, with limited hours during their soft-opening phase. There’s another Shōjō in Chinatown, perhaps best known for fries drenched in ma-po tofu and spicy cheese (a dish that will also be available at the new venue).

Legal Sea Foods is back in Burlington (75 Middlesex Turnpike), now with sushi and sake. Settle onto the four-season patio for lobster tempura and dragon rolls, plus classics like clam chowder and baked lobster mac and cheese. Visit daily from 11:30 a.m.

Events: Toast spring at The Koji Club (525 Western Ave.), Boston’s first sake bar, on Saturday, April 8. Sample eight rare, unpasteurized sakes, called namazake, traditionally released every year during cherry blossom season. Pair your seasonal drink with raw-bar delights from Brookline’s Ivory Pearl and sushi from Portland’s Mr. Tuna. Guests are asked to wear pink to celebrate the season. Get tickets at www.exploretock.com.

Coming soon: COJE — the group behind Boston nightspots including Lolita, Mariel, and Yvonne’s — have a new endeavor in the works: This spring, look for Caveau (1 Center Plaza), an “elevated work and nightlife experience,” per a release.

