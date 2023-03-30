For these skiers, the uphill climb is part of the fun

Lifts will be closed during the festival, but attendees can outfit their skis with climbing skins to ascend the 350-foot slopes at King Pine, then rip off the skins and ski down. Those without an uphill touring setup can test drive some gear courtesy of the vendors offering demonstrations for ticketed guests.

This weekend, Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig returns to King Pine Ski Area in Madison, N.H., for a seventh year to celebrate the growth of the vibrant culture surrounding backcountry and uphill skiing.

Run by nonprofit organization Granite Backcountry Alliance, Wild Corn kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday and has a full day of activities slated from 9 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, including live music, educational courses, and a diverse itinerary of lighthearted events and activities.

Advertisement

For Maynard’s Drew Zimber — one of 10 members of the GBA board of directors — Wild Corn can provide a great introduction to uphill skiing, by offering access in a controlled environment at a resort, preparing skiers for potential trips to backcountry glades or alpine terrain.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s a very tight-knit and welcoming community,” said Zimber, the senior director of the technology department at Harvard Medical School.

“There’s sort of an altruistic, positive vibe among backcountry skiers. It’s a place where you can make friends easily and people are very accepting regardless of background.”

Zimber splits his time between Maynard and Tamworth, N.H. His sons Noah, 14, and Ryan, 12, first learned how to skin at Wild Corn seven years ago, and now they’re out most winter weekends with their dad cruising through trees in some of GBA’s backcountry glades.

North Conway, N.H., resident Tyler Ray manages GBA through his LLC, Backyard Concept, an advocacy firm that works with businesses and nonprofits toward building inclusive community environments through outdoor recreation.

Advertisement

Also a father to two young sons that shred in the backcountry and on resort, Ray has made the event free to kids under 10, $55 for GBA members, and $65 for nonmembers. There are lodging specials available through King Pine or nearby Purity Spring Resort.

“Wild Corn is GBA’s legacy event that truly represents the excitement we share for human-powered adventure, and our desire to welcome everyone to explore the joys of uphill skiing in a safe and inviting environment.” said Ray.

This year, the headlining band is Pink Talking Fish, a Boston-based hybrid tribute fusion act that will perform Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety on Friday night to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the album.

On Saturday, the base of King Pine will turn into a small village of shops and vendors, with lighthearted competitions scheduled throughout the day. There will also be a Kids CORNer hosted by public charter school Northeast Woodland.

More than half of last year’s attendees came from Massachusetts, and GBA estimates that Massachusetts residents make up 35 percent of its membership. The growth of backcountry skiing extends to the Bay State, where Western Mass. Backcountry Alliance has been aiming to expand the skiing options in the Berkshires with GBA board members offering advice.

Tickets to Wild Corn and other events support the nonprofit to continue advocacy for outdoor recreation in those spaces. And as Zimber points out, it happens to be a great time.

Advertisement

“It’s a blast. It’s always the big one at the end of every year of skiing,” said Zimber. “Very few people go home disappointed.”