Nearly 500 feet of found space: Renovating an attic into an art studio

It began as a simple wish to turn the unfinished attic of a second-floor condo with a hip roof in Jamaica Plain into a bright art studio for the homeowner, an artist and educator. A collage, a site visit, and lively conversation led to an open, sun-dappled studio with leafy views, built-in bookshelves, a full bath, a hidden office, a sleeping nook, and a glorious private terrace.
“It’s a great studio where all the other aspects unfold additional functions — like a flexible Swiss Army space,” says Penn Ruderman, who collaborated with fellow architect Seth Hoffman.
The duo split the 40-foot-long attic lengthwise down the middle at the roof’s ridge, then pushed up one side of the roof with a long shed dormer to create 479 square feet of living space. “The hip roof double-decker is the neighborhood’s primary building type,” Ruderman points out. “This could be a prototype for creating livable space in the attics of any of those houses.”
On the side of the house where the original roof remains intact, the architects tucked all sorts of function under the eaves. Along with the “miles of bookshelves” that the homeowner requested, there’s a bath so that the space could be a bedroom suite if need be; a tiny office with a built-in desk; and, at the top of the sunlit stairs (before, access was by ladder), a sleeping nook that looks to a quiet reading area at the end of the house. “Carving these features into one side allowed us to weave around infrastructure that would have been too costly to remove,” Hoffman says, referring to a chimney and a load-bearing column.
At the other end of the house is a 12-by-6½-foot outdoor oasis. Rather than leaving both sides open, the team partially enclosed it to screen the view of an adjacent parking lot. “We choreographed the views, both in the studio where a large window looks at the trees and walls block neighboring houses, and on the terrace where a clear rail overlooks a little forest,” Hoffman says.
The terrace is so peaceful and private that the homeowner sometimes sleeps out there on a hammock.
Architects: The Office of Penn Ruderman Architects, oprch.com; and Seth Hoffman
Contractor: MCR Construction, mcrconstruction.com
Structural Engineer: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, sgh.com
