Boston expands free community college program for all residents

All Boston residents admitted at any of the six colleges partnered with the Tuition-Free Community College Plan, regardless of age or immigration status, now will be eligible to receive its benefits, which includes up to three years of free tuition.

“This funding will increase community college enrollment, and connect more residents with quality jobs,” Wu said in a statement.

After receiving $4 million of federal funding, Boston’s free community college plan will be expanding what it covers and who is eligible , Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said Thursday.

The partner institutions are Bunker Hill Community College, Massasoit Community College, MassBay Community College, Roxbury Community College, Urban College of Boston and the Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology.

A separate application is no longer required, the statement said. Partner colleges will find income-eligible Boston residents and apply the funds as a part their financial aid. The city will work with an immigrant-serving organization to support undocumented students seeking to take advantage of the program, the statement said.

“Providing equal access to all residents, regardless of migratory status, honors their current contributions and invests in their potential in shaping Boston’s future,” Monique Tú Nguyen, executive director of the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement, said in the statement. “We hope many undocumented residents will enroll in this program.”

Additionally, the program will now begin covering costs of short-term certificate programs, which are often not covered by federal financial aid, the statement said. It will also cover up to $2,500 of debt for students whose outstanding balance prevents them from re-enrolling at a partner college, the statement said, to incentivize former community college students to re-enroll.

The expansion will be funded by $3 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the statement said, and $1 million is from Community Project Funding secured last year by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

“Not only will expanding Boston’s tuition-free community college program help more students earn a college degree, but it will also help us address the college affordability crisis,” Pressley said in the statement.

The city also launched a pilot program with the Massachusetts College of Art and Design to cover tuition, fees, and mandatory supplies for PELL-eligible, TFCC eligible students who have been admitted to MassArt as a transfer student from a partner community college.

“Removing economic barriers for these students ensures that these future artists, designers, makers, and innovators will enhance the economic, creative, and cultural vitality of the City and beyond,” MassArt Presdient Mary Grant said in the statement.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.