Walshe is charged with first-degree murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and improper conveyance of a human body, Morrisey’s office said in a statement. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder.

Brian Walshe of Cohasset was indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury for the death of his wife, Ana, at their home in January, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrisey said Thursday.

He allegedly murdered his 39-year-old wife on Jan. 1, before dismembering her body and disposing it, the Globe reported. Investigators mounted a desperate effort to find the mother of three, but later determined that she wasn’t missing, she had been murdered.

They also discovered her husband had, just a few hours into 2023, allegedly used his son’s iPad to ask Google two disturbing questions: “How long before a body starts to smell,” and “How to stop a body from decomposing,” the Globe reported. He also made other suspicious internet searches, including “how to embalm a body,” as well as “10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to,” and “hacksaw best tool to dismember,” the Globe reported. Those searches occurred between 4:55 a.m. and 5:47 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Police also found blood in the basement of the couple’s home, along with a damaged knife with blood on it, the Globe reported.

Walshe was charged with murder and pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned in Quincy District Court in January, the statement said.

“This indictment moves the case to the Norfolk Superior Court, where it will be arraigned anew in the coming weeks. That date has not yet been set.” Morrissey said.

Morrissey added that this is just one step in a long process through the legal system.

“...Brian Walshe enjoys the Constitutional presumption of innocence and all of the protections afforded him under the Constitution,” Morrissey said. “We are thankful to the detectives who have put so many hours into assembling the evidence in this matter and the witnesses who have assisted us in coming to this step.”

Walshe’s arraignment has not yet been scheduled, the statement said. He remains held without bail.

