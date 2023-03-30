Cambridge man charged in home break-in, sexual assault of 13-year old girl in 2000

Ryan’s office said its Cold Case investigators refocused on the case in September, and Reddick was allegedly linked through DNA testing on a pair of boxer shorts that investigators discovered at the scene, according to the statement.

Roger W. Reddick, Jr., 41, was ordered held without bail on three charges of rape of a child in connection to a break-in at a Cambridge family’s home in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, 2000, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement.

Advanced DNA testing on a pair of boxer shots led authorities to charge a Cambridge man in the sexual assault of a teenage girl that was unsolved for more than 23 years, officials announced Thursday.

A plea of not guilty was entered on all charges against Reddick during an arraignment Thursday in Cambridge District Court, according to court records. He is due back in court April 7 for a detention hearing.

An attorney with the Committee for Public Counsel Services was appointed to Reddick’s defense, according to court records. A message was sent to the organization seeking comment.

Reddick, who lived less than half a mile from the scene at the time of the attack, had previously come up as a possible suspect when investigators identified his fingerprint in 2009 that been lifted from a jewelry box at the scene, the statement said.

“This case is every parent’s nightmare – a violent stranger entering your home in the middle of the night and assaulting your child in their bed,” Ryan said in a statement. “When I started the Cold Case Unit, I made a commitment that we would take every opportunity to use advances in technology to proceed with previously uncharged cases. This case is a perfect example of that work and I am grateful that we are able to begin the process of holding the defendant accountable for the events of that evening.”

The attacker entered the home that morning and went to the girls’ second-floor bedroom, where he rushed to her bed, “covered her mouth with his hand, and ordered her to be quiet,” before assaulting her, according to the statement.

Prosecutors say the man “specifically asked the victim how old she was,” and she answered truthfully, telling the man that she was 13 years old.

When she had a moment to get away, the victim sprinted from her room while screaming for help, Ryan’s office said. The intruder, meanwhile, ran past her to go downstairs and out of the house, the statement said.

Cambridge police responded to the home and searched the neighborhood but could not locate any suspects. Investigators observed a jewelry box that had been moved and recovered “a latent fingerprint from the exterior of the box,” the statement said.

The print was tested in 2009 and identified as being that of Reddick’s left-middle finger, but police lacked sufficient corroborating evidence to charge him, the statement said.

A pair of green-patterned boxer shorts that were found at the foot of the victim’s bed and did not belong to anyone in the family were tested at the State Police Crime Laboratory, but chemists were unable to develop a profile eligible for the national DNA database, according to the statement.

When the Cold Case Unit returned to the case in September, investigators had the benefit of technological advancements and were able to identify Reddick “as the source of the major DNA profile on the green boxers,” the statement said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.