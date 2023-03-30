Clark Grant, indicted for fraud alongside activist wife Monica Cannon-Grant, killed in motorcycle crash

“We are horrified and deeply saddened by the loss of this great man. He will be forever missed,” Malcolm said in a statement. “Monica heard from him as he left work yesterday and was about to head home on his motorcycle. They told each other ‘I love you.’ That was their last contact.

Grant’s death was confirmed Thursday afternoon by C.L. Malcolm, the lawyer representing Cannon-Grant in federal court. An attorney for Grant did not respond to an inquiry from the Globe.

Clark Grant, the husband of Roxbury antiviolence activist Monica Cannon-Grant who was indicted alongside her on federal charges of fraud, conspiracy, and filing false tax returns, was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening.

“This is a true tragedy,” Malcolm continued. “Words cannot describe her pain and what she is going through. Monica can at least find some peace in knowing this will result in his acquittal as all pending charges against him shall be dismissed by the Government.”

Grant, 39, maintained a relatively low profile while Cannon-Grant, 42, received accolades as the public face of the nonprofit they ran, Violence in Boston Inc., as well as the organizer of a Franklin Park march attended by thousands in the wake of the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

For her efforts, Cannon-Grant was honored as a Bostonian of the Year by the Globe Magazine and hailed as the city’s “best social justice advocate” by Boston Magazine.

Grant was arrested at their Taunton home in October 2021 on federal charges of wire fraud and making false statements on a loan and credit application. In a 15-page affidavit, officials accused Grant of running two fraudulent schemes.

At his appearance in US District Court in Boston, Grant didn’t enter a plea and was released without bail.

Then, in March 2022, the couple was indicted on sweeping charges alleging that they raised more than $1 million in grants and donations for Violence in Boston Inc. but spent a substantial amount of it on themselves.

This month, they were indicted on new federal fraud charges, including allegations that they concealed their income to fraudulently obtain $12,600 in rental assistance funds from Boston’s Office of Housing Stability in 2021, around the same time they were buying their Taunton home.

In July 2022, four months after the federal indictments, Cannon-Grant posted on Violence in Boston’s Facebook page that the nonprofit was suspending all programs and shutting down immediately.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.