Wall Street Journal reporter detailed in Russia is Bowdoin College graduate

Gershkovich on Wednesday was detained by Russian security forces in the city of Yekaterinburg located 800 miles east of Moscow where he was researching a story for his employer, The Wall Street Journal. The 31-year-old Gershkovich was charged by Russian officials Thursday with espionage and ordered detained at least until May 29, according to the Journal and Tass, the state news agency in Russia.

“Some will want their comments to be from an unnamed source, which means, as a reporter, you have to make sure you speak to them over encrypted channels and protect their identities,’' he said in an 2020 interview with his alma mater, Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine. “But they’re out there. You just have to go looking for them.”

Even before Russia invaded the Ukraine, Evan Gershkovich said working as a reporter in the former Soviet Union required a special set of skills when interviewing Russians.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Gershkovich graduated from Bowdoin in 2014 where he majored in philosophy and played on the men’s soccer team. He also maintained ties after graduating and often mentored recent graduates in Russian studies, according to a statement posted on the college website Thursday.

Advertisement

“We are deeply concerned about Evan’s safety, and our thoughts are with him and his family. We very much hope for a speedy resolution to this situation and that he and his family are reunited soon,” Bowdoin President Clayton Rose said in a statement.

In the 2020 interview with Bowdoin, Gershkovich said he had no fixed career path after graduation and spent his first year working for a non-governmental organization in Southeast Asia that was focused on environmental issues. He started freelance writing and journalism became his chosen profession.

There was no direct route to Russia, however, He worked as a bartender and waiter until being hired on a temporary basis by the New York Times’ foreign desk. He worked his way into a full-time job at the Times. He began his career as a Russia-based journalist in 2017 when the Moscow Times, an independent English language news outlet posted that he had an opening for a Russian-speaking reporter.

Advertisement

“Because my parents are Soviet émigrés, I grew up speaking Russian at home, so I applied for the position,” he said in 2020. “I got the job and moved to Moscow that fall.”

Gershkovich later worked for Agence France-Presse before joining the Journal’s staff in 2022. He was headquartered in Moscow and had been accredited by the Russian government to work as a journalist in that country. According to the Journal, he is the first Western journalist arrested by Russian authorities since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the Ukraine, which was followed by a censorship law that made it a crime to criticize the invasion.

Reporters Without Borders expressed concern that Gershkovich’s arrest may signal the Putin administration will target journalists as part of that government’s ongoing war with Ukraine. The organization said Gershkovich was researching a story on the Wagner Group, the mercenary army deployed in the Ukraine whose leadership has close ties to Putin.

Rose, Bowdoin’s president, said Gershkovich’s work as a journalist in Russia reflected the values of his alma mater.

“A free press is essential to a free society and is embedded in the core values of our college,” he said. “Evan, along with so many other Bowdoin graduates, has dedicated himself to advancing this principle and making it real.”

Advertisement





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.