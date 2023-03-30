Dover, N.H. couple died in murder-suicide, officials say

The deaths of a married couple at their home in Dover, N.H. have been determined to be a murder-suicide, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said Thursday.
Sean Navish, 56, killed his wife, Christine Navish, 58. by asphyxiation and smothering her, and her death was ruled a homicide, Formella’s office said in a statement.
He then used the same methods to kill himself and his death was ruled a suicide, the statement said.
The two were found dead around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday inside their home on Dowaliby Court by officers performing a welfare check, according to the statement. They lived at the home, and there were no other residents.
Advertisement
Autopsies were conducted by New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval, who determined the cause of their deaths, the statement said.
The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.