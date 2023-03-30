Dover, N.H. couple died in murder-suicide, officials say

The deaths of a married couple at their home in Dover, N.H. have been determined to be a murder-suicide, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said Thursday.

Sean Navish, 56, killed his wife, Christine Navish, 58. by asphyxiation and smothering her, and her death was ruled a homicide, Formella’s office said in a statement.

He then used the same methods to kill himself and his death was ruled a suicide, the statement said.