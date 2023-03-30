Former Boston police officer arrested for assault in US Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6

A request for comment was sent Thursday to a federal public defender assigned to represent Fisher, whose initial appearance in the case was slated for 1 p.m. in US District Court in Boston. The case will ultimately be adjudicated in Washington, D.C.

Joseph Robert Fisher, 52, was arrested Thursday morning by FBI agents in Plymouth on several charges including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, said the office of Matthew M. Graves, US attorney for Washington D.C., in a statement.

A former Boston police officer who lives in Plymouth was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting a police officer during the US Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, prosecutors said.

An FBI affidavit filed in the case said Fisher, who has a record of “prior employment in the Boston Police Department as a Boston Police Officer,” allegedly entered the Capitol around 2:24 p.m. during the insurrection.

Surveillance footage, the filing said, allegedly showed Fisher entering the House side of the Capitol Visitor Center Orientation Lobby at approximately 2:37 p.m., and moments later a “physical altercation began between rioters and U.S. Capitol Police Officers.”

Another rioter, the affidavit said, deployed pepper spray or mace at officers, and one officer began chasing that person.

“At approximately 2:39 PM, Fisher pushed a chair into” the officer as he “was running,” the filing said.

Fisher then allegedly “engaged in a physical assault against” the officer, the affidavit said, which “ended with Fisher on the ground and out of the camera frame.”

According to Boston payroll records, Fisher last worked as an officer in 2017 when he was paid $27,000 which included $5,000 as injury pay. He was listed as K9 officer in that year and in 2016 when he earned $100,000, according to city payroll records.

The FBI Boston Division said in a separate statement that Fisher was the 22nd person they have arrested in connection with the insurrection. The division covers Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The deadly insurrection began after Republican Donald J. Trump, in the waning days of his presidency, gave a fiery speech to a crowd of supporters urging them to “fight like hell” before they marched to the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s November 2020 presidential election victory.

The riotous mob breached the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to evacuate to an undisclosed location for several hours before the certification process could continue.

Five people died in the attack or in its immediate aftermath, and scores more were injured, including at least 140 members of law enforcement who were harassed, beaten, and sprayed with gas substances.

In an unprecedented move, the House Jan. 6 committee in December referred Trump to the Justice Department for possible prosecution of crimes related to the insurrection. Trump has denied wrongdoing and is seeking reelection in 2024.

John Ellement of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press was also used. This breaking story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.