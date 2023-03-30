New York grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, lawyer says

See the latest updates in the case here.

It becomes the first ever criminal case against a former US president. The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, will likely be announced in the coming days.

A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he’s been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving hush money paid to a porn star during the 2016 presidential campaign.

March 30, 2023

This is what will happen when Trump is arrested in the coming days — 6:22 p.m.

By the New York Times

In the days ahead, Donald Trump is expected to walk through the routine steps of felony arrest processing in New York.

Trump will almost certainly be accompanied at every step of the process — from the moment he is taken into custody until his appearance before a judge in lower Manhattan’s imposing Criminal Courts Building — by armed agents of the Secret Service, who are required by law to protect him at all times.

Unprecedented case against Trump will have wide-ranging implications — 6:00 p.m.

By the New York Times

Unlike the investigations that arose from his time in the White House, this case is built around a tawdry episode that predates Trump’s presidency. The reality star turned presidential candidate who shocked the political establishment by winning the White House now faces a reckoning for a hush money payment that buried a sex scandal in the final days of the 2016 campaign.

Trump has consistently denied all wrongdoing and attacked Bragg, a Democrat, accusing him of leading a politically motivated prosecution. He has also denied any affair with the porn star, Stormy Daniels, who had been looking to sell her story of a tryst with Trump during the campaign.

New York grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump — 5:45 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The grand jury indictment of Trump, 76, is an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings.