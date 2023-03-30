Lynn woman was on way to work at hospital when she died in hit and run crash, husband says

Emira Barucija, 55, a Lynn resident, was using a crosswalk in the area of 1000 Western Ave., near the General Electric facility, just before 6 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle that then fled the area, the Lynn Police Department said.

A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lynn on Wednesday was on her way to catch a bus to work and had walked to the bus stop many times before she was killed, her husband said Thursday.

Emira Barucija, 55, was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking to a bus stop in Lynn early Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023.

The vehicle and driver were later located, police said. The driver’s name was not released, and police said in a statement Wednesday that “charges will be sought when the investigation is completed.” No further information was released.

Advertisement

Barucija died at the scene. Redzo Barucija said his wife worked at Salem Hospital as a cleaner and regularly used the bus to get there. If he wasn’t at work himself, he’d give Barucija a ride to work in their car.

In an interview Thursday, Redzo Barucija’s voice broke as he spoke about his wife of 15 years, who he met in the United States after each had fled Bosnia. He learned of the crash later Wednesday morning when a neighbor called him while he was working.

“She was a very special person, very nice, a good worker,” Redzo Barucija said. “She was loved very much.”

Barucija lived with her husband in their Lynn condo, where neighbors described her as a kind and pleasant member of the community.

“I wish I had many more residents just like Emira,” said Jordan Avery, trustee and chairman of the River Edge Condominium Association. “She will be greatly missed but certainly not forgotten.”

In a statement, the condo association expressed condolences to Barucija’s family over her death.

“Emira always had a pleasant smile and gracious mannerisms and was an asset to the community and our building,” the association’s statement said. “She epitomized what a great neighbor is and should be.

Advertisement

The condo association also expressed gratitude to the Lynn fire and police departments and State Police investigators for locating the alleged driver.

“Their combined efforts helped track down the driver and the vehicle swiftly, hoping to hold the suspect accountable,” the statement said.

Redzo said he and Emira do not have children, but Emira’s parents and three sisters still live in Bosnia.

The crash remains under investigation by Lynn police and State Police, the Lynn Police Department said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.