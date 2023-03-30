Mass. Democrats in Congress react to Trump’s indictment

A Manhattan grand jury voted to charge Trump, a Republican, in an alleged hush-money scheme involving a porn star in the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Massachusetts Democrats in Congress reacted swiftly on social media Thursday night to the pending historic indictment of Donald J. Trump, the first former or sitting US president to face criminal charges.

“Consistently corrupt [and] immoral,” Representative Ayanna Pressley of Boston said of the twice-impeached former president.

Representative Lori Trahan of Lowell said it’s now up to the Manhatta district attorney’s office to continue making the case for why Trump should be convicted, while ensuring Trump has a chance to defend himself. Congress, she said in a statement, should avoid interfering in the criminal proceeding.

“No one deserves special treatment or exemption from consequences if they break the law,” Trahan said in a statement, which she shared on Twitter. “That’s the foundation of our justice system, and today’s grand jury indictment is proof that justice is and should be blind to your previous profession, even if you’re the former President of the United States.”

Representative Jim McGovern of Worcester said Trump “deserves his day in court” but has instead been calling for supporters to protest against the rule of law itself.

“How could anyone be surprised? [Trump’s] campaign manager, deputy campaign manager, chief strategist, national security advisor, personal lawyer, and accountant are all convicted felons,” Massachusetts Representative Jim McGovern said in a statement, which he shared on Twitter. “Like a mob boss, he surrounded himself with a cult of criminals who took the fall for him—and now the jig is up.”

Representative Katherine Clark of Revere, the House Minority Whip, said no one is above the law.

“This is not a time for partisanship, but for all Americans to act peacefully and put their faith in the justice system,” Clark said in a statement.

