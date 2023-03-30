Mass. population declines by 8,000 residents, US Census figures show

According to agency stats, Massachusetts had an estimated 7.029 million residents as of April 1, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was raging and uncertainty about its affects had upended nearly all facets of daily life, including sudden remote work routines for office employees.

The data , posted this week to the agency’s official website, said the state had an estimated 6.981 million residents as of July 2022, down from 6.989 million as of July 2021.

The Massachusetts population fell by about 8,000 residents last year, according to US Census data.

Three months later in July 2020, Massachusetts had an estimated 6.995 million people, per the census data.

Urban centers elsewhere saw their numbers tick back up last year, according to officials.

“The migration and growth patterns for counties [nationwide] edged closer to pre-pandemic levels this year,” said Dr. Christine Hartley, a census estimates and projections official, in a statement the agency released Thursday.

“Some of the urban counties in New York and San Francisco that saw significant domestic outmigration and population decline in 2021 had population growth in 2022,” Hartley said. “Similarly, many counties with large universities saw their populations fully rebound this year as students returned.”

Boston’s population stood at 617,594 as of April 1, 2010 and had spiked to 675,647 as of April 1, 2020, per census figures.

By the following year the city had leaner population numbers.

As of July 1, 2021, the census data said, the Hub’s population estimate had dipped to 654,776. The city’s population estimates for July 1, 2022 read as “N/A” on the census’s site just before 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.