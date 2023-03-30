A new plan to cut business taxes in Rhode Island

When you think tangible property, think the computers at Hasbro or the frialator at Twin Oaks. Cities and towns assess and collect taxes on tangible goods, so Ruggerio’s proposal is to reimburse municipalities $36.6 million a year (similar to the way the state now issues car tax reimbursements).

In a speech to the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce that is happening right now if you open Rhode Map the minute it pops into your inbox (and you should), Ruggerio is unveiling his plan to make the first $100,000 of tangible personal property owned by businesses exempt from taxes.

”The tangible tax is more than just a financial burden; it’s also an administrative headache, particularly for smaller businesses,” Ruggerio says in his prepared remarks. “It is complex to comply with, and some small businesses have to hire an accountant to navigate the requirements.”

Ruggerio estimates that 85 percent of businesses in Rhode Island will no longer pay any tangible taxes, and all businesses will see some form of tax relief. The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council is among the groups advocating for this cut.

The bigger picture: There’s roughly three months left in the legislative session, but the top priorities of the Senate and the House are coming into clearer focus. Ruggerio wants the tangible tax cut, House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi wants his housing package, and everyone else wants to be in Congress.

Governor Dan McKee hasn’t quite played his hand yet, although he isn’t likely to fight with Ruggerio or Shekarchi over their big plans. He’s facing heightened stress over the rising costs for various economic development projects right now, and we’re also waiting for his big 100-day plan for getting Rhode Island schools to match Massachusetts in test scores by 2030.

