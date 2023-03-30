fb-pixel Skip to main content

One dead in crash on Mass. Pike in Russell, State Police say

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated March 30, 2023, 27 minutes ago

One person was killed Thursday morning after a single vehicle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Russell, officials said.

At 6:48 a.m., State Police tweeted about the “serious motor vehicle crash” in the westbound lanes. The crash “has resulted in a fatality,” State Police said in a later tweet.

The right westbound lane remains closed, officials said.

“Investigation is underway,” State Police said.

No further information was immediately available Thursday morning.


