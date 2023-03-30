One dead in crash on Mass. Pike in Russell, State Police say

One person was killed Thursday morning after a single vehicle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Russell, officials said.
At 6:48 a.m., State Police tweeted about the “serious motor vehicle crash” in the westbound lanes. The crash “has resulted in a fatality,” State Police said in a later tweet.
The right westbound lane remains closed, officials said.
“Investigation is underway,” State Police said.
No further information was immediately available Thursday morning.
UPDATE-Crash involves one car and has resulted in a fatality. The right lane westbound is closed. Investigation is underway. #MATraffic https://t.co/4dvyFzuDHX— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 30, 2023
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.