The outdoors is Mark Boles’ comfort zone

Though Boles didn’t know it at the time, Intrinsic Provisions was only the country’s second Black-owned shop on the outdoor retail landscape.

Mark Boles spent 28 years in advertising, marketing, and consumer market research before switching careers. In 2019, he opened an outdoor retail store, Intrinsic Provisions , in Hingham..

Q. Have you always enjoyed the outdoors?

A. I’ve always loved the outdoors, and also gear. Cars, bikes, skis, boats, anything. My favorite outdoor activities are mountain biking, road biking, and skiing.

Q. When did you decide to make an avocation your vocation?

A. I’d gotten laid off from an ad agency gig. I’d been feeling burnout coming for years. I’d noodled with the idea of having a gear shop for years but never knew what it would look like and what purpose it would serve.

Q. What’s the background of the name, Intrinsic Provisions?

A. I struggled with the name for a long time. I’d really started thinking about the outdoors and things that people are passionate about, and how those things often became an intrinsic part of our identity. I came up with the hashtag — #whatsintrinsictoyou — before the name.

Q. Did race play any role in your decision to pursue this new career path?

A. If anything, when I started the business, I wanted to avoid the topic of race. When I started, I felt like my race was a liability. To some extent I still do. Here I am in a category that I don’t belong in, now I’m supposed to have people believe I’m the resident expert?

Q. Were you surprised to learn just how rare Black-owned outdoor shops are?

A. I knew there weren’t very many Black-owned businesses in the outdoor space, but had no idea that I was the second. The first is Slim Pickins Outfitters in Texas, owned by Jahmicah and Heather Dawes. Intrinsic Provisions was the second. Mandela Echefu (of WheelzUp Adventures) in Maryland was number three, and now there’s a fourth with Benje Williams and Outlandish in Brooklyn. What became more striking was when I realized that we were four out of 4,607.

Q. How has the reception been?

A. The Hingham community has been amazing. I lived here for 14 years so I was already a part of the community. My reasons for starting here were classic business school 101. The town over-indexes on all things outdoors, there are a bevy of natural resources, like Wompatuck State Park, and there’s a strong amount of disposable income. My local customers have been one of the biggest reasons we’re still around. It’s pretty humbling.

Q. The Outside piece states that “during the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, particularly as he watched his teenage daughters grapple with what was going on, (Boles) decided to lean into it.” What did “leaning in” entail?

A. If I could have avoided talking about race, that would have been my comfort zone. But COVID came, and then [George] Floyd, [Ahmaud] Arbery, [Sandra] Bland, Black Lives Matter. I was watching my two older biracial girls reconcile their race in real time in a climate that was more akin to what my parents saw than what I went through. I was watching [television and X-Games personality] Selema Masekela give a speech following the Floyd murder, and it became abundantly clear to me that I needed to step up. I also had some business advisers and friends who urged me to lean into it as a part of the brand I was building. Fear and discomfort held me back. When I decided to lean heavily into being a Black-owned business as well as social impact, positive things started to happen.

Q. What sets your approach to the outdoor industry apart?

A. It’s not only social impact. At the end of the day, I’m a gear nerd, so I also care about having the best possible gear. The difference between quality and not might mean the difference between hypothermia and not. My goal is to always be the best. That also applies to customer service.

Q. What’s next for Intrinsic Provisions?

A. We have some significant plans in the works. We’re developing a podcast and there’s other content development happening. We’ll be in our warehouse space in Marshfield [soon]. There will be Series A capital raised by the end of 2023, which will mean more stores and continued growth of the e-commerce business.

Q. What’s next for you, as an advocate for outdoor opportunities for people of color?

This world has some really big and systemic problems, and there are really smart people working to solve those. I’d like to do my small part by changing some minds. My grandfather, Whitney Young, was a considerable civil rights leader. He worked with LBJ to craft the Civil Rights Act, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. His legacy is around creating opportunity for African-Americans, but really all Americans. He and LBJ both realized that poverty doesn’t care what color you are. My grandfather’s gift was working across the aisle. I hope that I can build a meaningful company that lifts up other great companies and we can all leave a legacy that lives beyond us.

Brion O’Connor can be reached at brionoc@verizon.net.