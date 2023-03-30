Pet pantries across the state are making a difference by feeding furry friends

Three days later, Block launched Kobe Henro Pet Food Bank . The name of the nonprofit is a combination of Henry, Rosita, and two previous beloved pets — Koolie, a mutt purchased for $10 from a family in Newton Centre with a litter of six puppies, and Belle, a yellow Labrador puppy adopted through Buddy Dog Humane Society in Sudbury in 2001.

“It made me pause,” recalled Block, who was accompanied by her two faithful canine companions — Henry, a Labrador-husky mix, and Rosita, a Sato rescued from Dead Dog Beach in Puerto Rico. “It’s tough enough for some people to feed themselves and their families during a pandemic, never mind their pets. I felt blessed and fortunate and wanted to give back.”

While driving through Sudbury center in October 2020, Helaine Block was saddened to see dozens more cars than usual lined up for the Sudbury Community Food Pantry.

“I am on a mission to feed hungry pets,” said Block, who estimates she has collected 42,000 pounds of pet food from individuals, local retailers, and pet food manufacturers and redistributed it to food pantries, animal shelters, and southern rescue transports. “Yet the numbers continue to grow on a steady basis.”

Advertisement

Helaine Block uses her garage as a warehouse for pet food and pet toys. Since the launch of her nonprofit pet food pantry in October 2020, she has hand-delivered more than 40,000 pounds of donated pet food. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

While Block describes her independent volunteer efforts as “the best job I’ve ever had,” other pet food banks in Massachusetts are group efforts. For example, the South Shore Pet Food Pantry was originally founded as the Weymouth Pet Food Pantry in 2016 by a small group of women who volunteered in various areas of animal rescue.

Kristen Clancy, cofounder and president, said the mission of reallocating excess pet food from animal shelters to local food pantries is intended to prevent clients from giving groceries meant for their consumption to their pets.

“It’s amazing to hear people tell stories of trauma, financial crisis, divorce, or the death of a family member and how their pet was the only thing that got them through it,” Clancy said. “For most people, giving up their furry family member just isn’t an option.”

Advertisement

The South Shore Pet Food Pantry also provides low-cost veterinary referrals and educational resources through the Weymouth Food Pantry, Interfaith Social Services in Quincy, Hands and Hearts for the Homeless in Plymouth, Veterans Voice/WATD Studios in Marshfield, the Pembroke Firehouse Pantry, the Southwest Community Food Center in Quincy, and the Fourth Presbyterian Church Food Pantry in South Boston.

According to Clancy, the nonprofit serves between 600 and 700 families each month — a 60 percent increase since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — through the combined generosity of animal shelters, online donations, and seven drop-off sites in Weymouth, Hingham, and Norwell.

“You have to be passionate about helping animals and people to keep something like this going. It’s a big part of my life — and my family’s life,” said Clancy, a mother of four who — like Block — has transformed the garage at her Weymouth home into a pet food storage area. “We could probably use a pet food bank in every community.”

Like its counterpart programs of MSPCA-Angell, Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem offers free pet food and supplies, pop-up vaccination clinics, transportation to veterinary appointments, and other services to keep families and their pets together. Additional MSPCA-Angell community outreach programs assist underserved families in Lowell, Lawrence, Methuen, Dorchester, and on Cape Cod.

Advertisement

“We launched [the community outreach program] when COVID hit in 2020,” said Jamie Garabedian, assistant director of operations at Northeast Animal Shelter, “but it made us realize the need has always been great.”

“It’s tough enough for some people to feed themselves and their families during a pandemic, never mind their pets," said Helaine Block of Sudbury. "I felt blessed and fortunate and wanted to give back." David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The Pet Pantry at the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts (APCSM) in Brockton traces its origin to 2009, when Easton student Jessica Stone implemented a pet-feeding program alongside the food pantry operating out of now-shuttered Coyle and Cassidy High School in Taunton.

Donations of pet food, treats, cat litter, puppy pads, and other supplies are accepted at drop-off locations in Canton, Taunton, Whitman, and Brockton, including the new food storage trailer at the APCSM. Items are distributed monthly at the animal shelter and delivered to the Easton Food Pantry, St. Vincent de Paul at Christ the King Parish in Brockton, First Congregational Church of Sharon, the Brockton Council on Aging, and other nonprofits.

Attleboro resident Corinne Lawson, who took over as director of the Pet Pantry after its merger in January 2018 with APCSM (where she is project and development coordinator), said she has been brought to tears by heartfelt messages from grateful clients.

One such individual wrote in October 2020, “My pup and I are beyond grateful for how you all have helped us through such tough months. I would love nothing more than to be invited to come help volunteer with something someday if possible. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Advertisement

“Little expenses add up, particularly if someone gets laid off or is just having a rough go of it,” Lawson said. “People love, love, love their animals so much, and a little help can make a world of difference.”

Shirley Moore, who founded Sudbury-based Save A Dog in 1999 with her husband, David Bernier, said she sees firsthand the literal life-and-death difference made by pet food banks. She is grateful to Block for helping to make her Meals on Wheels program for pets possible, as well as all those who dedicate their lives to animal welfare.

“It’s God’s work for God’s creatures,” Moore said, “but how can you not do it? You can never out-give a dog, that’s for sure.”

Cindy Cantrell can be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.