Playing the Mike Mota tapes

Mota, CEO of a company called VirtualCons, asks, “But what’s the con? What did they do that they didn’t get taken care of?”

PROVIDENCE — On one recording, Boston Globe reporter Amanda Milkovits asks Michael A. Mota, the Rhode Island businessman who was the subject of a Globe investigation , to respond to claims that he is a “con artist.”

Milkovits said, “People who said they didn’t get paid, that you promised if you didn’t deliver.”

“What does that mean, though?” Mota said. “How did I make it in life so far and I didn’t pay people? It’s just, it’s asinine. It’s actually insulting to actually hear stupidness.”

On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Milkovits talked about the 15 months she spent investigating Mota, who is CEO of Skyline at Waterplace, a restaurant in a city-owned building in downtown Providence, and president of Bayport International Holdings, which has a $50 million to $90 million redevelopment plan for the former Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket that the state hopes will help address Rhode Island’s housing crisis.

Boston Globe reporter Amanda Milkovits Carlos Muñoz

Milkovits has reported that Mota is being chased for money in multiple states by creditors, investors, and vendors. A lawsuit filed by Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City brings the total that Mota is accused of owing to about $750,000.

During the podcast, Milkovits played recordings of her interviews with Mota, along with videos in which he promotes himself.

In one video, Mota said he was attempting to purchase “The Sausage Factory” — the home where lead character Tony Soprano was depicted as living in the HBO series. “We just talked to the owner of the house. We made of an offer you can’t refuse,” Mota said. “I can’t tell you what’s happening yet, but it’s pretty big.”

Milkovits said Mota did not end up buying “The Sausage Factory.”

On the podcast, Milkovits also played a recording of her asking Mota who he has been talking to in state government regarding the former Memorial Hospital building.

Mota mentioned former Rhode Island housing secretary Joshua D. Saal, saying, “Josh Saal, secretary of housing. Many text messages. You think I’m not talking to people? I mean, Memorial Hospital is a beautiful building to help fix homelessness. The building’s been sitting there for five years. I’ve been there every day. I don’t see you there one day cleaning up.”

