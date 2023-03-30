SJC rules Mayor Wu had the authority to require municipal workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Prior to implementation, the city had required employees to either get vaccinated or submit to regular testing, but officials toughened the policy amid the emergence of the wildly contagious Omicron variant of the virus, legal filings show.

The 25-page unanimous ruling from the Supreme Judicial Court was a setback for three unions representing Boston police and fire personnel that had sued the city over the policy, arguing in part that city officials had to bargain with the labor groups before implementing it.

The state’s highest court on Thursday handed a victory to Mayor Michelle Wu, ruling she and the city of Boston had proper authority in December 2021 to amend the vaccination policy to require municipal workers to get inoculated against COVID-19.

Advertisement

Writing for the SJC on Thursday, Justice Elspeth B. Cypher said bargaining over the change wasn’t required.

“Certain managerial decisions are exempted from collective bargaining obligations where such decisions, as a matter of public policy, must be reserved to the public employer’s discretion,” Cypher said, adding that “vaccination against COVID-19 not only protected the health of city residents, but also protected the defendants’ ability to continue to maintain a sufficiently healthy workforce during the Omicron surge.”

Wu welcomed the decision in a separate statement.

“Today’s court decision affirms that our policies were grounded in sound medical guidance and the public interest at a time of emergency, and it makes absolutely clear that the City of Boston had and continues to have full authority to act in the interest of public health and safety, both last winter and in the future,” Wu said.

In January 2022, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke rejected a request from the union plaintiffs who were seeking an injunction to block enforcement of Wu’s vaccine mandate.

A ruling the following month from a single justice of the Massachusetts Appeals Court, Judge Sabita Singh, reversed that decision and granted the injunction, which was lifted Thursday due to the SJC ruling.

Advertisement

Leah Barrault, a lawyer for Local 718, the Boston firefighters union that was among the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said in a statement Thursday that the SJC ruling “in no way impacts the recent agreement between Local 718 and the City, and the Covid-19 mandate remains unenforceable to the members of Local 718.”

Sam Dillon, president of Local 718, echoed those comments in a separate statement.

“I respect the Court’s decision to lift the injunction however I do not see it having any impact on our Union and members given the agreement we reached with the City in February,” Dillon said. " ... Not one member of Local 718 has or will be, terminated due to the Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate. We will continue serving the citizens of Boston, as we did throughout the pandemic, with a focus on public safety rather than politics. We are glad to have this matter behind us.”

The Globe reported earlier this month that Wu’s administration had formally agreed to drop the policy for Local 718 and another first responders union that was party to the lawsuit — though city officials said she has the right to impose the mandate again in future should the public health need arise.

In settlement agreements with Local 718 and the Boston Police Superior Officers Federation, another lawsuit plaintiff, the city said it “will not enforce” Wu’s policy against members of either union.

Advertisement

City officials said earlier this month that they hope to reach a similar agreement with the Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society, another plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The SJC ruling did note that the question of whether the deadline for complying with the mandate was “reasonable and necessary” remains pending before the Department of Labor Relations.

Because they city’s “initial deadline more than halved that of another employer in similar circumstances, we conclude that the [union] plaintiffs have demonstrated at least some likelihood of success on the merits of their impact bargaining claim,” Cypher wrote.

Dillion stressed that portion of the ruling in his statement.

“The Court’s decision confirmed the City’s obligation to impact bargain its decision and expressed optimism regarding our success in front of the Labor Board on that issue,” Dillion said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.













Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.