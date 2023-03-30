Man in custody after State Police SWAT team responds to Ashburnham following pursuit

State Police said the man was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m.

The man, whose name was not released, was driving a black truck when he allegedly fled police in Winchendon Thursday morning and came to a stop in a wooded area along Route 101 in Ashburnham, where he reportedly refused to get out of the vehicle, officials said.

Police in Fitzwilliam, N.H., had alerted the Winchendon Police Department just after 7:50 a.m. to be on the lookout for a man who had “caused a disturbance” in a Fitzwilliam store on Thursday morning, according to Winchendon Police Lieutenant Kevin Wolski.

Five minutes later, Winchendon Police received a call from Cumberland Farms on Central Street about a man “acting irrational” in the store, Wolski said.

A police officer pulled up to the Cumberland Farms in a cruiser as the man was leaving in a black Dodge pickup truck, Wolski said. The officer, who had the cruiser’s lights flashing, attempted to pull him over, but the man drove off and allegedly struck one of the cruisers, causing minor damage, Wolski said. Police then followed the man in what Wolski described as a “low-speed pursuit.”

The pursuit “ended in the woodline on Route 101″ in Ashburnham, across from Cushing Academy, according to State Police.

“The suspect remains in the vehicle stating he will not get out,” State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

Wolski said authorities do not know if the man had a weapon.

The State Police Special Tactical Operations and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the scene, Procopio said.

Cushing Academy Head of School Randy Bertin said the school did not go into lockdown. Cushing Academy is a college preparatory school located in Ashburnham with 390 students, according to the school’s website.

“The incident doesn’t involve the school,” he said in a brief phone conversation Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.

This developing story will be updated.

