‘This was an unprovoked attack’: Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly kicking person into Orange Line train pit

“This was an unprovoked attack,” Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in an email.

At 2 p.m., Kedrian Perry Marshall, 23, of Whitman “violently kicked an unsuspecting individual into the pit,” Transit Police said on Twitter.

A man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly kicked a person into the Orange Line train pit at State Street Station on Tuesday afternoon, Transit Police said.

The victim was uninjured and declined medical attention, the tweet said. There were no oncoming trains at the time of the incident, according to Sullivan.

Marshall was arrested Wednesday after “an intense investigation,” Transit Police said.

Police have also identified Marshall as a suspect in a stabbing that occurred just a few hours later Tuesday in Whitman, officials said.

“We have been working together with the MBTA Police since [Wednesday] morning and we were able to identify the suspect in both incidents as the same person,” Whitman Police Chief Timothy Hanlon said in an email.

Whitman police received a report of the stabbing at 8:15 p.m. at an apartment complex on Myrtle Avenue, authorities said. Officers located a 27-year-old man “suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head and face,” according to a statement from Whitman police.

The suspect fled the scene, and was described as a man in his 20s, wearing a “light green fleece jacket with black shoulders and a black hood,” the statement said.

