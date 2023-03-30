Two decades later, Brown to rename center after former president who pushed the university to examine its roots to slavery

When the watershed report was released in 2006, it revealed how Brown’s founders were part of a group of merchants in Rhode Island who profited from and took part in the transatlantic slave trade. For generations, benefactors continued to succeed from this fortune. And when Brown, formerly known as the College of Rhode Island, relocated from Warren to what is now known as College Hill in Providence, they settled on expropriated Indigenous land.

PROVIDENCE — Two decades ago, Ruth Simmons was serving as the president of Brown University where she appointed a committee to investigate the school’s historical relationship to slavery and the transatlantic slave trade.

The report’s findings caused a reckoning within the university and Simmons faced backlash. But part of the report’s recommendations included establishing a Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice, which later opened in 2012. In 2021, the university released its second edition of the report.

Get Rhode Map

On Thursday night in front of hundreds of alumni, Brown employees, and donors, Brown President Christina H. Paxson announced that the center would be renamed The Ruth J. Simmons Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice.

“There is no more fitting tribute than to name the center in her honor,” Paxson said of Simmons ahead of the news, which was unveiled at the center’s 10th anniversary celebration held at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

After initial critics of Simmons, universities — including those within the Ivy League — have conducted similar reviews. In recent times, those in higher education have even honored Simmons as one of the first university presidents in the US who forced a college to reckon with its history of racism.

The president emerita of Brown and Smith College, Simmons is the president of Prairie View A&M University and will soon become a president’s distinguished fellow at Rice University and serve as a senior adviser to the president of Harvard University on engagement at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“Almost 20 years ago, Ruth Simmons had the courage to interrogate the history of Brown University as its president. Her leadership in that moment created new a path toward understanding and reckoning, and she has been walking that path ever since, urging all of us in higher education to follow her so that we might do more good in the world,” Harvard President Larry Bacow said in February.

Paxson said Thursday that Simmons’ “bold, enlightened action paved the way for the center,” which she called a “jewel” of the university that raised $10 million to create an endowment to provide further research for the center.

After learning of the news, Simmons said she was humbled, but said what was behind the work that started in 2003 was an unflinching commitment to the truth.

“I believe that if one forecloses the possibility of learning the extensive consequences of human rights violations, such treatment is likely to continue in other and possibly more virulent forms,” Simmons said. In the country’s efforts to improve, “truth is our ally and inspiration.”

Words engraved on a stone plinth form a component of the Slavery Memorial by sculptor Martin Puryear, erected in 2014, on the Brown University campus in Providence, R.I. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Simmons said she has been proud of Brown’s work to address its history since the report initially published, which range from new historical commemorations, academic initiatives, and scholarships.

David Haas, a 1978 Brown graduate, has helped fundraise millions for the center, including a $5 million gift from the Wyncote Foundation and the Philadelphia Foundation. He called Simmons “courageous” for intentionally exploring Brown’s legacy at a time when “most universities weren’t doing anything similar.”

The center is led by director Anthony Bogues, who is also a professor of humanities and of Africana Studies, who has long partnered with the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The partnership has co-founded the Global Curatorial Project, a worldwide collective of institutions that have gathered and shared stories of the “long shadow cast by racial slavery.” The group spans four continents and is now working on an oral history project called “Unfinished Conversations,” which is a collection of recorded conversations and videos that shed light on how slavery and colonialism have shaped certain communities around the globe. Some of those stories will be on display in “In Slavery’s Wake,” a traveling exhibition opening in Washington, D.C. in December 2024.

Simmons, ahead of the public unveiling of the center’s name change, said she was “immensely proud” of the work the center has done to date.

As for the future, she said she hopes the center “will continue to interrogate the many forms of slavery and exploitation, serving as a continuing resource to those seeking to address historic wrongs.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.