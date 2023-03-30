Two people killed in Springfield house fire, officials say

The fire was extinguished after about two hours, the statement said.

At 2:30 a.m., Springfield Fire Department responded to the blaze at a two-story residence at 126 East St., according to a statement from the state Department of Fire Services.

Two people were killed after an early morning fire ripped through a Springfield home Thursday, officials said.

The victims, both “older adults,” were found dead inside the home, officials said. They were not identified but “are believed to be related to one another,” the statement said. A pet dog was also killed, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear suspicious, authorities said.

Advertisement

“Our hearts go out to the family who lost loved ones this morning,” Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi said in the statement. “Please take a few minutes today to be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. Test them every month and review your home escape plan so you and the people you care for can get out quickly in an emergency.”

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.