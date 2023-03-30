Who has the right to take the life of another, or even their own life?

We received many responses to Kate Coyne-McCoy’s recent commentary, “ To ease suffering for terminally ill patients, Rhode Island should legalize medically assisted death ,” which argued in favor of House bill H5210 , the Lila Manfield Sapinsley Compassionate Care Act. Here is a collection of the responses; they have been edited for length and clarity.

One need not go further than Kate Coyne-McCoy’s March 14 commentary itself to find grounds for a logically valid slippery slope argument, and that is her citing of animal euthanasia as a basis for legalizing assisted suicide in humans. She wants to prevent Rhode Island families from “treating their loved ones worse than lame horses.”

By citing euthanasia, she is already going beyond the supposedly voluntary realm of assisted suicide legislation. By citing “lame horses” she has already moved the needle beyond the terminally ill category of the proposed legislation. What about lame, non-terminally ill humans? Are they too to be killed eventually on par with lame horses?

My concern about assisted suicide legislation being passed in Rhode Island (or anywhere else for that matter) goes beyond it becoming less restrictive in the future, if passed. Assisted suicide constitutes one more attack on the vulnerable.

With abortion, it is the innocent child in utero but also the frightened, often pressured or even coerced mom. With transgender propaganda, it is the sexually dysphoric who may later regret decisions they made. With marijuana, it is young people whose brains pot messes with and the lives lost in marijuana-related traffic fatalities. With gambling expansion, it is those with an addiction to gambling.

With assisted suicide, it is often the lonely and the depressed.

Sadly, one of the leading reasons cited in Oregon for requesting lethal drugs to commit suicide is the concern for being a burden on friends, family, and caregivers. Instead of reassuring people that we think of them as precious loved ones and no burden, assisted suicide reinforces the feeling of being a burden on the part of seniors.

Instead of facilitating suicide, we should adopt the ethic so well expressed in the song, “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother”: “So on we go. His welfare is my concern. No burden is he to bear. We’ll get there. If I’m laden at all, I’m laden with sadness. That everyone’s heart isn’t filled with the gladness of love for one another.”

William P. McKenna is a former Rhode Island State Representative and former member of the Rhode Island Democratic Platform Committee. He holds master’s degrees in public administration and theology, from Harvard’s Kennedy School and Providence College respectively.

Who is qualified to decide who should live and who should die?

By Maria Parker

In March, 1996, an overwhelming majority of Rhode Island legislators voted to ban physician assisted suicide. Only one senator voted in favor of it. Yet today, “right to die” folks in our legislature continue their promotion of death of the innocent as a solution to problems.

A key question in this debate is, “Who decides?” Who is qualified to decide who should live and who should die in a civilized society, and if so, by what criteria? Who has the right to take the life of another human being, or even their own life? Do we really trust government policymakers with our final medical decisions, setting themselves up as little gods?

Ending a patient’s life is a decision that most health care professionals realize they have no right to make. Doctors should never be forced to participate in killing. Many professional medical organizations oppose physician assisted suicide as fundamentally incompatible with the physician’s role as a healer. How we care for the weak and vulnerable among us points to what is most noble and dignified about our humanity. True mercy allows us to ease suffering, and affirm the dignity of a life at every stage of its development.

To sanction the taking of innocent human life is to contradict the primary purpose of law in an ordered, civilized society. The object of good government is to protect the weak from the strong. This bill would destroy the boundary between healing and killing, marking a radical departure from long standing legal and medical traditions in our country.

Many of us realize that fears surrounding sickness and death are real: fear of being in pain, fear of suffering for a long period, and fear of being a burden to the family, among others. Advocates for assisted suicide claim their proposal includes “safeguards” to prevent exploitation. But these so-called “safeguards” do not prevent abuse. Vulnerable, ailing patients who may be temporarily overwhelmed by depression, or other forms of mental illness or physical pain, would not be protected by this bill. It denies the inviolable nature and inherent human dignity of vulnerable citizens, exposing them to exploitation by those who judge they are better off dead.

Palliative care such as that provided by Hospice affirms life. It is meant to relieve suffering and improve the quality of life and regards dying as a normal, natural process. It neither hastens nor postpones death but rather provides relief from pain while integrating psychological and spiritual care for the patient, and a support system for the family of the dying person. No amount of medical intervention can replace the compassion and love that a dying person needs and deserves. This is the true prescription for “death with dignity.”

Maria Parker is the former associate director of public policy for the Massachusetts Catholic Conference, and the former Respect Life coordinator of the Diocese of Providence in Rhode Island.

Is it ‘humane’ to treat people like animals?

By Kiki Latimer

Kate Coyne-McCoy writes in support of the The Lila Manfield Sapinsley Compassionate Care Act, which would allow a terminally ill patient to choose to end their life using medications prescribed by a physician, saying: “We euthanize animals with regularity when they are in undeniable pain that won’t get better. Yet, we force terminally ill people to suffer for months and sometimes years without the same humane end.” This begs the question: Is it actually “humane” to treat persons like animals?

Hasn’t the entire animal rights movement been based on the idea that animals ought to be treated more like persons, and now we hear advocated that human persons should be put to death like mere animals? We put animals to death, humanely, because of the human understanding that suffering has no meaning for a non-rational animal. But we, as rational beings, know that our suffering throughout our lives is that fertile soil from which we grow in understanding, mercy, and compassion for others.

This is obtained not by killing off those in pain but in caring for our brothers and sisters in compassion. Suffering changes both those who experience it and those who witness it in the loving care and humility of the human condition.

Yes, it can be “horrific to watch someone you love die a slow, painful death.” But do we really want to lower the bar and say that loving care of suffering persons is the equivalent of, as Kate Coyne-McCoy suggests, “treating their loved ones worse than lame horses”?

I have just completed several years of caring for an elderly, sick, blind, suffering friend. She was NOT a lame horse. She was a human person, a beautiful woman, who deserved love, care, and compassion to her last breath. And to “put her out of her misery” at some point along this human journey of suffering and compassion would have been to deny both her and me the difficult lessons learned on the heavy road of life.

Kiki Latimer of Hope Valley, R.I., is the co-author of “Understanding Abortion and Philosophy Begins in Wonder.” She was a teacher of homiletics for many years at Holy Apostles College & Seminary in Cromwell, Conn.

Hospice offers death with dignity

By Doreen Ciancaglini

In a Globe commentary from March 14, Kate Coyne-McCoy laments the fact that many with terminal illnesses will die “a slow, painful death,” and advocates that Rhode Island legislators consider a law supporting the idea that a “terminally ill patient may choose to end their life using medications prescribed by a physician.”

I shared Coyne-McCoy’s piece with a friend who is a hospice social worker. After reading her commentary favoring euthanasia of the terminally ill by a physician, he stated: “whatever home we go into; whether poor or rich; whether the patient is black, brown, or white; straight or gay; whatever terminal condition the patient is in; they die in peace, with dignity, and pain free.”

Coyne-McCoy’s portrayal of the “horror” and “inequity” of terminal illness and the need for physician assisted euthanasia is in direct contrast to my friend’s description of present day hospice care.

Also, as a physician, I will never be able to reconcile the mission of healing with the direct termination of a human life, euphemistically described in the piece as “medical aid in dying.” Deciding when, how, and at what moment a human being will draw their last breath is not the job of any healer.

Dr. Doreen Ciancaglini, MD, practices medicine in North Providence.

Give every person a dignified, natural death

By Giuseppe Butera

In her March 14, 2023 commentary, Kate Coyne-McCoy argues that if horses can be put out of their misery, so should the terminally ill. She would be on solid ground if there was no moral difference between humans and horses. But since there clearly is, we cannot simply point to the case of the injured horse to know what to do in the case of the suffering human.

Coyne-McCoy accuses her opponents of making a “complete fallacy” when they argue that the proposed law to legalize assisted suicide (H5210) amounts to a slippery slope. There are, she says, “bright lines” in the law that would prevent any sliding down the slope from assisted suicide for the terminally ill to, say, assisted suicide for the incurably sick, the physically disabled, and the mentally ill. Yet that is precisely what happens when assisted suicide is legalized: advocates push for wider and wider access and, as we’ve already seen in Europe and Canada, all too often succeed.

The only way to prevent that from happening here is to keep assisted suicide illegal.

Fear of suffering doesn’t even break into the top five reasons usually given for requesting assisted suicide; fear of being a burden, of loss of control, and other reasons unrelated to pain are. But when compassionate care is given to those requesting assisted suicide, they find a reason to go on living, and living to the end.

The Rhode Island legislature has a clear choice. It can either go down the path pointed out by Coyne-McCoy, a path which leads to the dying to being treated like animals, or down the well-worn path the state has walked ever since its inception, a path on which every person is accompanied with love and care to a dignified, natural death.

Giuseppe Butera is an associate professor of philosophy at Providence College.