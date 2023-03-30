With grant from Healey administration, DAs pledge commitment to youth violence prevention

The promise is backed by $2 million in grants from the state to support ongoing community partnerships with local law enforcement. The initiative announced by the Healey administration Thursday does not earmark dollars for specific programs or organizations, but instead leaves spending up to law enforcement, requiring that at least half of the money be used to establish or strengthen partnerships with local organizations.

At a roundtable meeting with lawmakers and community organizers Thursday in Dorchester, district attorneys from across the Commonwealth pledged to take a preventative, intervention-based approach to driving down youth violence ahead of the summer months, which often see a rise in shootings.

“I’ve seen the trauma that gun violence does to families on both sides [of the shooting], and what it can do to neighborhoods and communities,” said Terrence Reidy, the state’s public safety and security secretary. Local law enforcement, he added, “know what works best for their communities, and we know it requires funding to continue supporting the programs that have been successful.”

The roundtable, organized by the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, gathered local law enforcement with legislators and outreach workers to share their plans for using the $2 million.

“Our first order of business is intervention and prevention strategies geared toward access and opportunity for our young people,” said Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “They don’t want to commit crimes, I believe they don’t want to carry guns ... but they need to be shown a different way.”

Violence among children and young teenagers has climbed in Boston in recent years, with the rising prevalence of children caught with guns and other weapons a particular source of concern for parents.

Carl Miranda, director of Roca Boston, the local branch of a multistate youth outreach organization, stressed that the age at which children first become involved with violent crime has gotten younger, so community organizations must adapt their outreach strategies and support.

“It’s one thing to say that the teenage mind is developing, when we’re usually talking about 15- and 16-year-olds,” Miranda said. “But a lot of the young people driving violence [now] are 12 to 15.”

In response, Roca has expanded its outreach in Boston to children as young as 12 — and adults up to age 24 — who may be “victims of violence, or driving the violence.”

Another major concern for communities is beefing up support for children ahead of the summer, when crime tends to spike as the weather warms up and kids are out of school.

Ruth Zakarin, executive director of the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, said it is important for young people — especially pre-teens — to have established connections with outreach workers before crisis strikes, so they can easily identify a trusted adult to turn to in an emergency.

The data “really shows the importance of talking to young people as early as possible about nonviolent conflict resolution, about what to do if you’re struggling with something,” Zakarin said in an interview. “For any program or project put in place for the summer to have an impact, it takes time for young people to know that it exists and to build relationships.”

Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan added that for law enforcement, preparation for the coming months means starting partnerships with families and youth advocates early.

“When you invest in youth, you reduce crime,” Sullivan said.

“There’s a river coming down, and if we don’t deal with it upfront, those kids are going to go to juvenile court, and then graduate into district court, and then graduate again to Superior Court,” he added. “We lose those kids, oftentimes forever.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.