Immigration tripled in top US counties even as many of them lost population

Those trends emerged from the latest figures in counties nationwide, revealing that the country is growing slowly, but that many communities are struggling to maintain population levels.

But many of these counties are still losing residents to suburbs, exurbs, and other regions of the country, and, like the rest of the nation, they are feeling the brunt of the nation’s low birthrate.

The number of immigrants nearly tripled in the nation’s 20 most populous counties from 2021 to 2022, as immigration returned to pre-pandemic levels nationally, the Census Bureau reported Thursday.

Los Angeles County in California, Cook County, which includes Chicago, in Illinois, and the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens in New York, all lost population, but the loss was smaller than in 2021.

And the census data shows that metro areas in the Sunbelt, including Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, and Tampa, continued to draw a large share of Americans who relocated.

The pandemic still had an impact as well, with an unusually large majority of counties experiencing more deaths than births. The figures, which cover the 12 months that ended June 30, 2022, incorporate deaths from late 2021 and early 2022, when the virus was hitting one of its lethal peaks.

Altogether, the nation’s 20 largest counties gained more than 300,000 new residents between July 2021 and July 2022 through international migration, which consists mostly of immigrants but includes anybody that moved to the US from overseas.

For some of these counties, such as San Diego, Miami-Dade, and King County in Washington, which includes Seattle, immigration stabilized the population numbers, which otherwise would have decreased.

For others, the declines slowed somewhat.

Los Angeles County lost 90,000 residents in 2022, compared with a loss of 180,000 in 2021. Brooklyn’s population fell by 47,000, after falling by 82,000 in 2021.

Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, gained 12,000 residents after losing 7,000 the year before.

Many of the newcomers were drawn to big cities with more liberal immigration laws and long-standing immigrant enclaves.

Theodore Moore, vice president at the New York Immigration Coalition, greeted asylum-seekers at the Port Authority Bus Terminal last summer, after they were bused north by Governor Greg Abbott of Texas. Moore’s organization estimates that 50,000 migrants arrived in the New York metro area last year, from countries such as Venezuela, Colombia, Haiti, and Cameroon, largely seeking asylum. The coalition estimates that another 20,000 Ukrainian refugees fled to New York.

Historically, immigration has been central to growth for the nation’s big cities, which have long experienced outflows of residents each year.

Manhattan, the stand-in of choice for urban doomsayers, had a sharp turnaround: The borough added 17,472 residents in 2022, after a loss of nearly 100,000 the previous year — the biggest improvement in the nation.

While New York City remains far from fully recovered — still 405,000 people short of a 2020 population estimate — Manhattan is a national outlier, even at a time of near-record-high rents.

“The Manhattan turnaround is really big,” said Andrew A. Beveridge, the president of Social Explorer, a demographic data firm. “We’re not hemorrhaging population anymore.”

It is the first time since at least 2000 that Manhattan has had a net gain in domestic migration, according to the Department of City Planning. Other boroughs, however, continue to lose population, which could point to a source of Manhattan’s upswing: affluent New Yorkers who left at the start of the pandemic.

“They’re rich or hip,” Beveridge said of those arriving recently, crediting the bump to wealthier and younger people. Demographic details about the new population won’t be released until June.

The rise is surprising in part because the cost of living in the borough has soared. The median rent in Manhattan in June 2022, at the end of the census reporting period, was nearly $4,000, including landlord concessions — a jump of more than 28 percent from the same month the previous year — and has continued to climb, according to Jonathan Miller, the president of Miller Samuel, a real estate appraisal and consulting firm.

The commuter areas surrounding Manhattan — parts of Long Island and counties around the urban core — have not seen the same interest, with many areas continuing to lose population, despite early predictions of a suburban boom.

For Americans who moved, outer-ring suburbs, vacation areas, and retirement communities continued to exert a strong pull.

Counties identified as exurbs by the American Communities Project account for about 12 percent of the nation’s population, but they could claim about half the national population growth in 2022.

Counties tagged by government economists as specializing in recreational activity account for 9 percent of the national population and 28 percent of the growth in 2022.

Kaufman County, Texas, about 35 miles southeast of downtown Dallas, is among the fastest-growing counties in the nation. Traditionally a hub for ranching and farming, Kaufman County has steadily suburbanized, and also encompasses parts of Cedar Creek Lake, a popular fishing and recreation area. Its population grew by 9 percent in 2022, and stands at 172,000, up from 40,000 in 1980.

During the pandemic, the county became a popular destination for Dallas office workers who have to commute only a few days a week, according to Stewart McGregor of the Kaufman Economic Development Corp. And it can be a relatively affordable place to purchase a newly built, family-size house, he said, noting that about 70,000 homes are in the construction pipeline, with prices starting around $250,000.