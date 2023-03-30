The indictment may end Trump. Trumpism may not go so easily.

In that election, there was significant anxiety among Americans in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Most had a job, but they wondered if they would keep it. Most owned a home, but wondered if it would ever regain the value it once had. Most had health insurance, but were anxious about what the new Affordable Care Act would mean for them.

And consider the candidates who ran in 2012. President Barack Obama gave lofty, aspirational speeches instead of feeling anyone’s pain. His opponent, Mitt Romney, had experience as both a governor and businessman, but had little connection with the anxiety driving American voters.

Obama won, but that apprehension stayed with voters.

In 2016, along came Bernie Sanders from the left and Donald Trump from the right. The pair delivered messages against the elite and blasted what they called a rigged system. And one of them was elected president.

After Trump’s surprise win in 2016 — and the chaos that followed — many wondered: How will this end?

It was a fair question. America has had populist movements before. There’s no clear pattern for why they ended. Sometimes, they ended when the candidate’s term ended, like with Teddy Roosevelt. Other times, they ended with an indictment, like with Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards and Arizona Governor Evan Mecham.

This might be how the story ends with Trump. His indictment by a New York grand jury could spell the end of Trump’s political career. Yes, he can continue his run, even if he’s found guilty, but Republicans may decide at that point that Trump just isn’t electable. He also may be too busy with his legal defense to win the elections needed to get back to the White House. After all, this indictment isn’t the end: Trump also faces a grand jury in Georgia and a special prosecutor in Washington.

If a jury convicts Trump, it will possibly do what Republican opposition in 2016 and the two impeachment attempts from Congress failed to do: End Trump politically.

However, even if that happens, Trump-ism may remain. There isn’t a single current future or potential presidential candidate who doesn’t praise Trump or say they wouldn’t broadly continue his style of policies. Following news of the indictment, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, viewed by many as a potential challenger to Trump in 2024, swiftly came to the defense of the former president. DeSantis has largely branded himself as Trump without the personal baggage.

Whether it’s DeSantis, presidential candidate Nikki Haley, or House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, many Republican leaders continue to rip pages from the Trump playbook, characterized by an aggressive, right-wing populist and nationalist view.

Republicans are not a monolithic group in 2023. For the “Never Trump” movement, this indictment raises hope that Trump will be seen as unelectable or that he’ll be so distracted by legal issues he’ll lose or drop out. They can hold on to that hope for now.

For Trump supporters, the indictment is more proof that all the other investigations before it were just political. They contend the left has always wanted to see Trump facing criminal charges and they were never going to let up until it happened.

The indictment is a singular moment in American history. It could also be one for the Republican Party. That doesn’t exactly mean an end for Trump-style politics. It just means the end of Trump. If the indictment marks the end of Trump’s political career, we may witness not only a new crop of Republican leaders, but also an existential fight over whether to steer the party’s message away from Trumpism.

Unless he survives these charges. Then all bets are off.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com.