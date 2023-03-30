Two US military helicopters crash during training in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two military helicopters crashed Wednesday night in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission, the U.S. Army’s Fort Campbell said in a statement.

The status of the crew members was unknown, it added.

The two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky, according to the statement, which was posted on Facebook.