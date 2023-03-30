In key ways, child welfare system is the very definition of thoughtless

Thank you for Timothy Scalona’s March 20 op-ed, “ I am a survivor of the child welfare system. Family surveillance is not the solution to poverty. ”

Suppose that a family is homeless because they cannot afford to pay rent. Perhaps it is a single mother with young children. The mother cannot work because she cannot afford the child care that would make working possible. Then the state Department of Children and Families threatens to take away the children because they don’t have proper housing. Taking the children from their mother would destroy what little sense of security the children have left.

The solution seems obvious: Give this family a decent place to live. However, the resources for this are not in place. There is nowhere near enough public housing. There is the rental subsidy program, commonly called Section 8, but the waiting list is years long. There should be no waiting list; families in situations such as this have an immediate need.

The problem is bigger than DCF, though Timothy Scalona’s point — that the state should not define a family’s inability to provide adequate food and shelter as child neglect or abuse — is well taken. We need adequate funding for reasonable welfare programs. Certain politicians complain loudly that we cannot afford to fund welfare programs, but they have no problem supporting tax cuts for people who don’t need them.

Tim Parker

Marblehead





We’re failing families when we can’t provide what they need to clothe their children

In his op-ed, Timothy Scalona discusses, from personal experience, the unfairness of Department of Children and Families investigations that factor clothing, along with food and housing, into definitions of child neglect. But what clothing insecurity — the lack of clean, well-fitting, seasonally appropriate clothing — represents is not neglect but rather a lack of basic-needs support.

Well-intentioned child welfare referrals reflect limited public awareness of children’s clothing insecurity and the lack of federal clothing supports, for which SNAP and WIC benefits cannot be used. Massachusetts leads with one of the few state-based clothing allowances to children in need ($400 annually), but that’s not enough. Resulting DCF investigations subject families facing clothing insecurity to an intrusive process that disrupts children’s daily lives. More significantly, they do little to address the underlying challenges that 1 in 3 Massachusetts children face every day.

We must provide adequate and accessible resources, such as clothes, shoes, and diapers, to families in need to prevent these harmful accusations and to eliminate the barriers that clothing insecurity places on children’s physical, emotional, and social well-being.

Lynn Margherio

CEO and founder

Cradles to Crayons

Newton





Poverty is complex and too often mistaken for neglect

To achieve a child welfare system that focuses on helping children achieve or maintain permanency — the concept that a child has a permanent and reliable adult caregiver in their life — we must address the underlying causes of poverty.

Poverty can be a significant barrier to achieving permanency. For example, children may not be able to return to caregivers who are ready and able to parent them because of expectations such as how many bedrooms a caregiver must have in their home.

However, there are evidence-based models that focus on lifting families out of poverty. At The Home for Little Wanderers, the oldest child welfare organization in the country, we are beginning to employ a widely used model called Mobility Mentoring that helps our families move toward greater self-sufficiency. We are lucky to have a willing and able partner in the state Department of Children and Families that supports our work to better understand and address the drivers of poverty and the role these drivers play in child welfare.

Poverty is a complex issue in the child welfare arena since it is too often mistaken for neglect. Scalona is correct: Living in challenging conditions of poverty does not translate to a parent being unable to provide the love, care, and connection to family that every child deserves.

Lesli Suggs

President and CEO

The Home for Little Wanderers

Boston