Doing the right thing on gun sales

Last fall gun safety advocates turned to the private sector in an effort to help law enforcement track large or suspicious weapon purchases. They scored a modest victory when an umbrella organization that sets standards agreed to create a special code for gun stores to use for credit or debit card transactions.

President Biden made yet another plea for Congress to do something, anything to stem the flow of high-powered assault rifles like the ones used by the Nashville shooter — a plea just as likely to fall on politically deaf ears as the last one and the one before that. Such is the power of the gun lobby and the politicians it controls.

Once again a community and a nation mourn another act of gun violence — this one claiming six lives, including those of three children, at a Nashville elementary school on Monday.

Nearly every kind of business from hair salons to movie theaters has a specific code — but not gun stores. However, before the ink was dry on the agreement, pushback from the gun lobby and 24 Republican attorneys general caused all of the major credit card companies to halt their efforts. That, in turn, drew fire from 14 Democratic attorneys general, including Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, who issued their own not-so-subtle threat, urging the CEO’s of the nation’s four major credit card companies to reconsider their decision “and not abandon your public commitments.”

“Should you fail to do so, your complicity with ongoing needless gun tragedies will lead us to consider further action,” they said in a letter sent less than two weeks before the Nashville mass shooting.

“If you can track us going to Walmart and buying milk, why not guns?” Campbell said on Boston Public Radio on Friday.

She said using the merchant category code for gun and ammunition sales “gives law enforcement critical tools to not only look at where people are buying, if gun hoarding is happening, but also if someone illegally purchased a weapon and used it in some horrific crime.”

Campbell joined with attorneys general from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and California among others in calling on the heads of American Express, Mastercard, Visa, and Discover to “stick to your original promise” to adopt the new merchant code as agreed to by the International Organization for Standardization in September.

“Your companies process millions of transactions in firearms, ammunition, kits, parts, and more,” the letter said. “Although the vast majority of these transactions reflect lawful purchases, many are unlawful. Those unlawful sales include the purchase of prohibited firearms such as ghost guns or assault weapons, straw buyers engaged in trafficking, and high-risk purchasers trying to avoid detection in amassing an arsenal that could be used for mass shootings.”

What appeared to be a modest victory for gun safety when it was adopted by ISO can now best be measured by the amount of pushback it got from gun control foes who insist on making every attempt to track gun purchases a major turf war.

“The Second Amendment is a fundamental right, but it’s also a fundamental American value,” said the letter sent by the 24 GOP attorneys general. “Our financial institutions should stop lending their market power to those who wish to attack that value.”

And so days after ISO officially published the new code rule last month, the heads of American Express, Visa, Mastercard, and Discover announced a “pause” in its implementation. Visa issued a statement saying that state legislative efforts to prohibit use of the code have led to “significant confusion and legal uncertainty in the payments ecosystem.”

The credit card companies are politically between the proverbial rock and a hard place. But there is also — even in their world — right and wrong.

The Nashville mass shooting, the murder of schoolchildren and those who look after them, provides yet another opportunity for these major credit card companies to do the right thing, not the politically expedient thing. Sometimes in business timing is everything. The timing of this announced “pause” in implementing the gun sale code couldn’t have been worse. But it’s not too late to undo.

It’s never too late to do the right thing.

