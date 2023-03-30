Climate change could bring flesh-eating bacteria to Boston within decades

The problem is, it’s a potentially deadly flesh-eating bacteria. And without major changes, it could show up in your New England city or town within decades, the new research shows.

As climate change threatens people and creatures around the globe, one organism is thriving in a warming world, according to a new report.

INTO THE RED: Climate and the fight of our lives

The research, published this month in Scientific Reports, concluded that infections by the life-threatening Vibrio vulnificus, typically found in warmer waters along the Gulf of Mexico, could double in the United States over the next two decades as coastal waters warm. And it could find its way into waters around Boston by 2041.

The microorganism, which thrives in warm, shallow, and somewhat salty water, most often infects people through the consumption of raw or undercooked contaminated seafood such as oysters. This typically causes diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, and fever, but the illness typically ends after a few days.

In rarer cases, though, when people go swimming, the bacteria can enter the body through open wounds such as insect bites and begin to eat through the flesh. Infection spreads rapidly and can be fatal if not treated quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are currently about 100 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections each year in the United States. But the bacteria has historically been confined to warmer states in the Southeast and along the Gulf of Mexico.

“In the late 1980′s infections were rare above Georgia,” the new study’s authors write.

More recently, however, the germs have been found much further north. By 2018, they were regularly reported as far north as Philadelphia. And between 1988 to 2018, the number of infections along the East Coast soared from an average of 10 confirmed cases a year to 80.

As the planet continues to warm, the bacteria will spread northward, and the number of infections each year could double, the researchers say.

They examined how the bacteria would spread and move under two climate futures modeled by leading climate scientists: one where leaders get serious about cutting emissions quickly, and another medium-to-high-emissions scenario wherein countries focus on “competitiveness and security” and don’t often work together to tackle the climate problem.

Even if the world manages to dramatically cut planet-warming pollution over the next few decades, cases will likely spread upward to New Jersey and the southern tip of New York, and could even move into Connecticut and yes, Boston, by between 2041 and 2060.

But in that scenario, northern New England will be largely spared, as the bacteria will stop spreading much farther northward by the century’s end, the authors found.

In the less rosy, higher-emissions scenario, the bacteria could spread into southern Connecticut sometime between 2041 and 2060. And by sometime between 2081 and 2100, it could creep even further northward, affecting people on the coasts of New Hampshire and southern Maine coastlines. The bacteria could even spread to every state along the East Coast by the end of this century.

Early signs of a flesh-eating infection Vibrio vulnificus include red, swollen, warm skin, fever, and pain that can go beyond the inflamed area, the CDC says. As the infection progresses, the bacteria can form blisters, abscesses, and ulcers as well as black spots, and cause symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, and nausea.

The bacteria can then begin to eat away at the skin, muscles, nerves, fat, and blood vessels surrounding the infected wound. At this stage, it must be treated with IV antibiotics very quickly. And if the bacteria eats away at too much flesh, blood flow to the area can stop, requiring doctors to amputate.

In especially severe cases, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream and spread, causing sepsis that brings on fever, chills, and low blood pressure. Those with underlying immune suppressing diseases like cancer or HIV are especially at risk.

The new study says the bacteria can be deadly within 48 hours of exposure. Vibrio vulnificus has a mortality rate of nearly 33 percent in the United States and is responsible for more than 95 percent of seafood-related deaths nationwide, a separate 2021 study says.

Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.