Read the Globe’s 2023 Red Sox season preview

“From my end, I bet on my team. Some people call it cockiness, others confidence. I feel this is a good group,” Cora told the Globe’s Peter Abraham. “Do we have to be on point and is there a small margin for error? I believe so. Everybody knows it.

It’s been an up-and-down few years for Boston. The 2021 run to the ALCS has been sandwiched between last-place AL East finishes. Projections don’t expect much — Fangraphs thinks the Sox will finish at .500 and outside of the playoffs. But manager Alex Cora has some thoughts on that.

The Red Sox open the 2023 season on Thursday at home against the Baltimore Orioles.

“But the division is the same way. The closest thing to a perfect team right now is Houston because they have what others don’t have: cheap pitching. I do believe if everything goes well — and health is the most important thing — we have a good team.”

Will they or won’t they?

What can we expect from the Red Sox in 2023? Nobody knows.

On one hand, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom says, “It’s going to be awesome” when the Sox put it together. He believes the team is on a path back to the postseason.

On the outside, few expect it will be this season. The Sox patched the holes on their roster with veteran free agents, and expectations are as low as they’ve been in years.

Dan Shaughnessy

For one shining moment, let’s have no snark. No cynicism. No wiseguy remarks about bat-to-ball skills, spin rate, analytic geeks, standing ovations in Springfield, or payroll flexibility.

Staff predictions

Seven writers made their division, league championship, and World Series picks. Not one has the Red Sox in the playoffs.

2023 Red Sox roster

Rafael Devers is the cornerstone

Rafael Devers is a big leaguer and then some. He’s a two-time All-Star, a World Series champion, and he owns a Silver Slugger award. He holds the team record for homers by a third baseman.

Now you tell us

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.