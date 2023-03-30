Live updates: Follow along with the Red Sox’ season opener against the Orioles

The Red Sox open the season today against the Baltimore Orioles at home. First pitch is 2:10 p.m.

Expectations are low for a Red Sox team that finished six games below .500 and in last place in the American League East in 2022, then let shortstop Xander Bogaerts walk in free agency.

For the Sox to defy expectations, remaining healthy will be a key, particularly when it comes to the rotation. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, 36, gets the start in his debut with the Red Sox.