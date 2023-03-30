Live updates: Follow along with the Red Sox’ season opener against the Orioles

The Red Sox open the season today against the Baltimore Orioles at home. First pitch is 2:10 p.m.
Expectations are low for a Red Sox team that finished six games below .500 and in last place in the American League East in 2022, then let shortstop Xander Bogaerts walk in free agency.
For the Sox to defy expectations, remaining healthy will be a key, particularly when it comes to the rotation. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, 36, gets the start in his debut with the Red Sox.
Follow along with the game below. You’ll find play-by-play, analysis, and commentary from the Globe’s Red Sox writers.
Here are today’s starting lineups.
Read more from our Red Sox season preview
- Chaim Bloom is transforming the Red Sox. What does the future hold?
- ‘This group knows what we can do but the world doesn’t:’ Whether it’s confidence or cockiness, Red Sox manager Alex Cora has it
- The ultra-competitive Rafael Devers is the cornerstone of the Red Sox — now and for the foreseeable future
- Dan Shaughnessy: Regardless of Red Sox expectations, this is a day to celebrate the return of baseball
- Meet the 2023 Red Sox Opening Day roster
- MLB season predictions: Will the Red Sox make the playoffs? Our staff doesn’t think so.
