Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson becomes the second freshman in 71 years to win Walter Brown Award

The 5-foot-10-inch, 155-pound lefthanded shot from North Barrington, Ill., was named Hockey East Rookie of the Year while helping the Terriers to a 29-10 record along with the Hockey East regular-season and postseason crowns.

Boston University freshman Lane Hutson earned the award by becoming the first defenseman to lead Hockey East in scoring, with 9 goals and 25 assists over 24 conference games.

For only the second time in the 71-year history of the Walter Brown Award, a first-year player has been named the best American-born Division 1 men’s college hockey player in New England.

“Congratulations to Lane on winning such a prestigious award, said BU coach Jay Pandolfo, who earned the Walter Brown Award and Hockey East Player of the Year honors as a winger for the Terriers in 1996.

“What Lane has achieved is even more impressive when you remember he’s only a freshman and he’s playing as a defenseman in arguably the best conference in college hockey. Our whole program is proud of Lane for what he’s accomplished in such a short time frame here at BU.”

Hutson finished seventh nationally in scoring with 48 points (15 goals and 33 assists) over 38 total games. He was chosen in the second round of the 2022 NHL draft by the Montreal Canadiens.

Hutson was selected from a field of 25 semifinalists and edged two finalists from Massachusetts — Quinnipiac sophomore forward Collin Graf (Lincoln) and Harvard junior forward Sean Farrell (Hopkinton).

The Terriers are slated to face Minnesota (28-9-1) in the Frozen Four April 6 in Tampa.

The Walter Brown Award will be presented at the New England Hockey Writers’ annual event April 19 at Prince Restaurant in Saugus.