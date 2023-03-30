Bruins claim Presidents’ Trophy, set team record for wins with overtime victory against Blue Jackets

Jack Roslovic opened the scoring as the last-place Blue Jackets (23-44-7) took control. Tyler Bertuzzi tied the score on a second-period power play before Pastrnak broke away into the right circle, then cut back, and backhanded in the crease for the decider.

Pastrnak finished 41 seconds into the extra session off a Hampus Lindholm feed for his 53rd goal of the season, the Bruins (58-12-5) rallying after a slow start.

The Bruins’ clinching had to wait until late Thursday night. But David Pastrnak’s overtime goal provided a 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets, giving the Bruins the Presidents’ Trophy and breaking the team record for victories. Boston is guaranteed the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the first period, the Bruins’ power play not only misfired, it backfired, the Blue Jackets opening the scoring shorthanded. Roslovic finished back post from Liam Foudy off a 2-on-2 breakway at 8:06, following a rare David Krejci giveaway. Krejci lost possession behind the net, the Bruins failing to react as Foudy raced to the right circle before finding Roslovic.

On the Bruins’ early power plays, Pastrnak set up in the right faceoff circle, and found time for three shots — two saved, the third blocked.

The Bruins stepped things up physically in the second period, as Jakub Lauko and Trent Frederic were penalized for fighting. Lauko traded punches with Billy Sweezey, a Hanson native, at center ice, which seemed to energize the Bruins, but not enough to get anything past Michael Hutchinson right away.

The Bruins equalized after Patrice Bergeron absorbed a cross check from Lane Pederson in front of the net, the original five-minute major reduced to a two-minute minor after a video review, conducted while Bergeron was being examined on the bench for a possible facial injury. Bertuzzi capitalized, redirecting from Pavel Zacha in front at 10:07.

But there was more at stake than scoring the equalizer for the Bruins, and Frederic went after Pederson for a one-punch knockdown at 11:55.

Then, it was Kirill Marchenko’s turn to mix it up, and he received a high sticking double minor at 13:06. Bertuzzi appeared to break the deadlock but his goal was waived off, the call confirmed by a video review that determined the play had been whistled dead before the shot slid over the line at 13:36.

