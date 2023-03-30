Celtics adjust after assistant Damon Stoudamire leaves

Before facing the Bucks on Thursday, he said the process has been rather simple.

MILWAUKEE — The Celtics chose not to replace assistant coach Damon Stoudamire when he was named Georgia Tech’s head coach March 13. Coach Joe Mazzulla said then that he anticipated simply shifting some responsibilities, but was unsure how it would unfold.

“Nothing’s really changed,” Mazzulla said. “I think our staff has done a great job of just stepping up and filling the void. Whether it’s individual conversations with the guys, we’ve had some different guys step up and do scouting reports and they’ve done a great job in preparation, especially for the teams that Damon had. At this rate, we’re just relying on our entire staff to kind of step up and do a little bit more work and just do what needs to be done. They’ve done a great job of it.”

Boston was already somewhat short-staffed. When assistant Will Hardy was hired to coach the Jazz last summer, Mazzulla was promoted to a bench assistant role. But he ultimately replaced Ime Udoka after Udoka was suspended and later dismissed for having an improper relationship with a subordinate team employee, and the vacancy created by Hardy’s departure was never filled.

The Celtics are expected to add to Mazzulla’s coaching staff this summer.

Changing approach to timeouts

Mazzulla rarely called timeouts earlier this season, instead choosing to let his team play through adversity and figure things out on the court. He has veered a bit from that approach recently, though, whether calling timeouts to stop runs or shuffling lineups to find a spark.

“I think just doing what you can to try to change that momentum,” Mazzulla said. “Try to change that adjustment, or what needs to be done at that particular time. So I still think there’s a point where I trust and rely and our guys are going to work through it, and then there’s a time where I think we regroup together.”

Pritchard out against Bucks

Guard Payton Pritchard missed Thursday’s game because of heel pain. Pritchard missed nine games because of heel pain and plantar fasciitis before returning and playing nine minutes during Boston’s loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.

“He just felt a little discomfort after the game,” Mazzulla said, “so we are seeing how that goes, how it feels.”

Forward Grant Williams (illness) and center Robert Williams (knee management) were both cleared to play after being listed as questionable.

Grant Williams honored

Grant Williams is one of 12 finalists for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. The annual honor goes to the player who best exemplifies selfless play, leadership, and commitment to the team.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.