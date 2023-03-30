David Ortiz and Devin McCourty throw ceremonial pitches at Red Sox opener

The quartet was selected in recognition of their community service.

They were joined by former Celtics guard Dana Barros and former Bruins winger Shawn Thornton.

Hall of Famer David Ortiz threw out a first pitch on Opening Day at Fenway Park Thursday along with recently retired Patriots safety and three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty.

Rafael Devers, who agreed to a 10-year, $313.5 million extension in January, received the loudest cheers when the Red Sox players were introduced.

“The third baseman who will stay in Boston the next decade,” said public address announcer Henry Mahegan.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healy was greeted by Wally, the Red Sox mascot. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Michelle Brooks-Thompson, an Opening Day regular, did her usual fine job on the national anthem. The ceremonies also included a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting in Nashville Monday.

There also was a flyover by two F-15Cs from the 104th Fighter Wing (Massachusetts Air National Guard) and two F-35As from the 158th Fighter Wing (Vermont Air National Guard).

It was 38 degrees at first pitch against the Baltimore Orioles.

