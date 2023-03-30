EMass baseball: Reigning Hockomock League MVP Ryan MacDougall of Taunton headlines Players to Watch

Braydon Gray, Chelmsford — The 6-foot-2-inch righty pitched four complete game shutouts last year, striking out 49 in 54 innings. He’ll be key for the Lions in the stacked Merrimack Valley Conference.

Aidan Driscollc, St. John’s Prep — As a sophomore, he hit .362 with 18 RBIs; the Maryland-bound catcher already owns a state title this year as a quarterback for Division 1 champion football team in December.

Jack Cropper, Norwood — Committed to Northeastern, the hard-throwing righthander can touch 98 mph with his fastball, and his pitching will be instrumental for the Mustangs.

Cam Grindle, Xaverian — The Pittsburgh-bound righthander is not only an integral piece of the Hawks’ rotation, but also in their lineup at first base. He struck out 31 batters in 27 ⅔ innings last spring.

Advertisement

Ryan MacDougall, Taunton — The reigning Hockomock MVP returns for the reigning D1 state champions. A two-way threat, MacDougall hit .500 and registered a 1.62 ERA last year.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Andrew Manning, BC High — The Navy-bound lefty is one of the state’s top outfielders, and his bat and speed will be integral for the Eagles.

Frankie Melendez and Josh Florence, Central Catholic —The Raiders boast an elite pitching staff, led by the Stonehill-bound duo of Melendez (a senior) and Florence (a junior).

Matt Morash, Westford Academy — Last year’s Dual County Large MVP dazzled on the mound with a 0.76 ERA and perfect 6-0 record, and the Grey Ghosts project to be near the top of the DCL again.

Alfred Mucciarone, Franklin — A future UMass Lowell RiverHawk, the righty pitched to a 2.05 ERA last year in 54 ⅔ innings for the Panthers.

Sean O’Leary, Foxborough — The 6-foot-1 third baseman hit .443 with 13 extra-base hits as the Warriors made a run to the Division 3 title game.